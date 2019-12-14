Christmas arrived early in the Roanoke Times features department this year.
For the past three weeks, I have walked into my office day after day to see a stack of envelopes grow taller and taller on my desk. Their contents? Adorable drawings entered in our annual wrapping paper design contest.
Our contest turns 13 this year, and I’ve had the pleasure to coordinate our judging since 2016. This year’s contest felt particularly poignant for me as I sliced open each envelope and laid out a colorful array of snowmen, evergreens and Santa Clauses in our conference room.
Maybe I’m feeling sentimental because my second child will celebrate his first Christmas this year. Maybe it’s from imagining how my firstborn’s toddler crayon scribbles will one day evolve into discernible reflections of his personality. And maybe it’s partly because I’ve realized how the holidays — though oh so fun — can also be frazzling, demanding and tiring, especially when parenting two children under the age of 3.
It warmed my heart to picture moms and dads around Southwest Virginia delicately filling these envelopes with their children’s prized drawings — some folded with carefully placed creases, others protected within thick plastic or manila file folders.
Please do not bend! the envelopes entreated. A blank sheet of paper enclosed to prevent color transfer, read one entry.
Amid the holiday hustle and bustle, I’ve come to realize that for harried parents, completing what may seem like a simple task — paying a bill, returning a library book on time, mailing a letter — often deserves a gratifying fist-pump.
So here’s a fist-pump for all you grown-ups rocking it this holiday season. In thanking all our contest participants, I also thank the moms, the dads, the teachers, the grandparents and anyone else who helped these children put their own creative stamp on this joyous season.
And now on to the winners! With suitability for a repeating pattern in mind, we picked a winner in each of our two age groups: 7 and younger, and 8-12.
Charlie Low, 6, of Christiansburg earned first place in the 7-and-younger category by charming us with a dapper snowman set in a wintry scene. We loved the picture’s cool color palette, especially the blues, pinks and purples of the falling snowflakes. Use Charlie’s wrapping paper to make sure your gift recipient has the best kind of Blue Christmas.
Clara Corl, 11, of Blacksburg gave us all the warm fuzzies by so wonderfully capturing the feathered texture of her winter birds. She took first place in the 8-12 age category in a unanimous decision by our judges. Her drawing’s holiday accents — a red ornament, evergreen branch and holly — were subtle and classy, allowing her standout birds to take center stage. Clara’s design would be perfect to wrap around a gift worth tweeting about.
Congratulations to our winners, whose designs can be seen in wrapping paper sheets on pages 4 and 5 of the Extra section. Turn to page 6 to see a few more of our favorite drawings that deserve honorable mention.
Thank you to all the children who shared their drawings with us, and happy holidays to all our readers!
