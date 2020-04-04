Pretzel loves having her owner follow the “stay” command.
She gets more exercise. Attention and treats are lavished up on her. That’s all because Pretzel, a hound mix, is spending a lot more time with her owner, Emily Hampden-Smith.
“She’s getting out more, she’s running more,” Hampden-Smith, a Roanoke veterinarian, said after she and Pretzel completed a run up Mill Mountain on a lovely spring evening.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most people to stay home and avoid contact with the outside world as much as possible. If there’s a bright side to people being homebound during the outbreak, it’s that their pets are receiving a lot more love and attention.
Animals are healthier and happier when their humans are around, an animal expert said.
“More time with their humans means more time for play, training, or walks outside,” said Megan Maxwell, a Blacksburg-based certified applied animal behaviorist and the owner of Pet Behavior Change.
Maxwell, who also writes a monthly pets column for The Roanoke Times, said that dogs, especially, benefit by being around people.
“Many dogs … become most animated and active when their human family members are home and together, so I expect they’ve been spending more time watching and waiting for their owners’ next move, or even playing with each other more simply because more of their human family is about.”
Even with stay-at-home restrictions in place, getting outdoors for exercise is acceptable and encouraged. Walking or running with dogs is a terrific way for people to get outside and take their minds off their troubles. (In Roanoke, walkers will have to avoid the greenways, which were closed Friday.)
Because she is a veterinarian, Hampden-Smith has still been reporting for work at Emergency Veterinary Services in Roanoke. But her husband, Ethan Waldman, has been home more than usual during the pandemic, which means more walking time for the couple’s four dogs — Pretzel, Chili (a shepherd mix), Donuts (a beagle) and Scampi (a pitbull mix).
“We’re taking them out a little more often,” Hampden-Smith said. “Twice a day rather than once.”
And, as the old saying goes, a tired doggie is a happy doggie. And less misbehaved.
“They’re sleeping a lot more,” Hampden-Smith said. “That means they’re less destructive. Not chewing things up as much.”
Megan Stano, who walked her dog Toby along the Roanoke River Greenway last week, has been taking each of her three dogs out separately while working from home.
“This is probably the third walk this week,” she said.
Stano, a designer for an engineering firm, said that working from home has been a bigger change for her cats, who crave attention.
“They’re constantly trying to sleep on my lap or computer,” she said. “They’re worse than Toby about wanting attention.”
Even smaller pets that don’t go outdoors on leashes can benefit from having their owners around.
“People are catching up on long-neglected projects or looking for new ones,” Maxwell said, “and these might involve deep cleaning that hamster cage or finally changing out the water in the fish tank.”
The owners also benefit physically and mentally by being around their animals, especially during a stressful time like our current virus-caused situation.
“Pets serve as a diversion during times of stress and boredom,” Maxwell said. She added that pet owners should “spend some time to stop and appreciate the animal in your home. I’ve always found it almost meditative to just watch animals behave in their world. I find myself getting out of my own worried thoughts when I can channel my attention on another critter.”
If there’s a downside to pet owners spending more time at home, it’s that some animals might get thrown off their regular routines, as their surroundings change from what had been familiar to them.
Natalie and Chris Schilling said that their two dogs, Chester and Harper, are more riled up when they’re home. That’s especially true of Harper, a 1 ½-year-old husky. The Schillings are both at home —Natalie is a math teacher at William Fleming High School who now conducts classes online, and Chris is a Virginia Tech student who does all his course work from home.
“Honestly, I think I’ve noticed they’re much more energized,” Chris said of their dogs. “Harper will bark at us all day because he’s bored.”
“All day long,” concurred Natalie. “All day long.”
The couple has been getting out with their dogs regularly to try to burn off some puppy energy.
Dogs can get a little overexcited, judging by what happened to Rollo, a dachshund in Essex, England, that made international news recently when he suffered a coronavirus-related injury: Rollo was so happy his owners were stuck at home with him that he sprained his tail from wagging it so much.
Emma Smith, Rollo’s owner, wrote on Twitter: “So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said ‘He has sprained his tail from excessively wagging it.’”
Pets can also suffer other hazards when the family, especially children, gets a little too close, Maxwell said.
“I think it’s important that pets don’t become targets for bored or frustrated children who might use their unstructured time to, for example, dress the cat or hide the dog’s food bowl,” she said. “I think having parents structure their children’s time with the pets a bit is best. Parents can have the kids throw the ball for the cat or dog, practice teaching a pet some tricks using treats, or learn how to use the leash for walks in the neighborhood.”
Maxwell also said pet owners need to be ready to tend to pets that might suffer from separation anxiety when this pandemic is over.
“While they are home more for now, this problem is temporarily alleviated because the pets are not home alone,” she said, “but plans will still need to be in place for transitioning these pets back to some home alone time at some point in the future.”
For now, folks should enjoy their extra time with their animals. Kate Glass and Doug Norton recently moved to Roanoke and have gotten to know the greenway system — before the major trails were closed —thanks to outings with their four dogs. Glass, who works for the Blue Ridge Conservancy, said that when she returns to the office, she will probably miss her three-to-four daily walks with her pack.
“I think it’ll be hard for me to go back to work without the dogs,” she said.
