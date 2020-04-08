Singer, songwriter and American icon John Prine came back from some major blows, via bouts with cancers in the lung and the neck. In the end, coronavirus — which seems to be on the warpath for people his age, with his health history — claimed him.
Those many of us who know his music know we were blessed to live at the same time that he did. Though an immortal finally succumbed, there's solace in the fact that he remained performing and recording at a high level until he fell ill.
Roanoke Valley fans filled a sold-out Berglund Performing Arts Theatre last November, when he played what would be his final show here. It was an uplifting performance, with Prine bouyant, friendly and funny onstage. Here is the review, to which I added a keyword so you may read for free. I post it not so much for the review's quality on its own, but as testament to what the man was capable of at 73, before the scourge took him.
He sang that night, as he so often has, "Hello in There," from his 1971 debut record. It is about an old couple, long bored with each other and their routines, their children having grown and moved on. It ends with a couple of lines that have been etched in my mind for years.
"So if you're walking down the street sometime and spot some hollow ancient eyes / Please don't just pass 'em by and stare as if you didn't care - say 'hello in there. Hello.'"
In these times, when we're all shut in for real, opportunities to spot some hollow ancient eyes are scarce. Here's hoping we're free of that restraint soon, and that we remember forever after that to look for the soul in each other.
Embedded video: "Sam Stone."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Bye John, you gave us more than most. Your value will not die soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.