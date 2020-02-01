bloomberg
Billionaire’s tax plan would target wealthy
WASHINGTON — Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is unveiling a tax plan that would target the wealthy — increasing rates on capital gains and corporate gains as well as introducing a new 5% surtax on incomes above $5 million.
The former New York City mayor has based his plan on its potential to raise enough revenue to finance his proposals for expanding health care, housing, education and infrastructure, among other programs.
Campaign officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details of the tax plan before it is released, said it would raise roughly $5 trillion over 10 years, though that figure could be adjusted higher or lower based on the funding needs of Bloomberg’s policy agenda. Animating the plan is the idea that wealthier Americans should pay more for programs that would benefit the middle class and impoverished families.
While the plan does not include enough specifics to verify just how much money it would likely raise, the changes would clearly increase taxes for Bloomberg, who founded an eponymous media company that specializes in financial data and whose net worth is estimated at more than $50 billion.
georgia
Crowded Senate battle taking shape
ATLANTA — Less than a month after being sworn in as Georgia’s new U.S. senator, Republican Kelly Loeffler faces a 2020 election battle that’s already shaping up to be so contentious that odds are it won’t be over until 2021.
In the past week, Loeffler picked up potent challengers on either side of the political spectrum
To her right there’s U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a fellow Republican who’s well-known to viewers of Fox News Channel as an ardent defender of President Donald Trump. On her left is the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the activist pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached whose campaign was quickly endorsed by one of Georgia’s most popular Democrats, Stacey Abrams, as well as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Two other contenders, both Democrats, are also running for the seat that opened when GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson retired in December. And more could still join. No deadline for signing up has been set, though Georgia’s secretary of state is eyeing the first week of March.
california
Early voting begins for March 3 primary
SAN FRANCISCO — Californians start voting Monday in a high-profile Democratic presidential primary that has no clear front-runner and could take longer to count than any previous election in a state already notorious for slow ballot counting.
For the first time, Californians can register to vote all the way up to and including election day wherever ballots are cast, which could mean a surge of last-minute ballots, including last-minute provisional ballots that take longer to count.
The March 3 primary moved up from its usual June to “Super Tuesday” so California’s 20 million Democratic-leaning registered voters might have a say in this year’s presidential race.
Early voting begins Monday, the same day caucuses in Iowa start choosing their nominee.
