Candidates in the crowded Democratic presidential primary field will vie for Virginia’s 124 delegates on Tuesday.
Virginia’s primary coincides with those of 13 other states in what will likely be a pivotal Super Tuesday contest.
Candidates are seeking alliances with current and former lawmakers, local elected leaders and other prominent Virginia figures to make their case to voters in the Old Dominion.
Names in bold are new to the list this week.
Here’s a list of who’s endorsed who:
Joe Biden Former vice president
Current and former lawmakers: U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk; Rep. Don McEachin, D-Richmond; state Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax; Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack; Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth; Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake; Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun; Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax; Del. Joe Lindsey, D-Norfolk; Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex; Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake; Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington; Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax; former Rep. Jim Moran, D-Alexandria; former House of Delegates Democratic leaders Dick Cranwell, Ward Armstrong and David Toscano.
Local elected officials: Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea; Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney; Richmond City Council member Kristen Larson; Richmond School Board member Dawn Page; Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson; Norfolk City Treasurer Daun Hester; Hampton City Councilman Steven Brown; Hampton School Board member Ann Stephens Cherry; Hampton Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray; Hampton School Board member Reginald Woodhouse; Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell; Hampton Commissioner of the Revenue Ross Mugler; Newport News School Board member John Eley; Bristol Mayor Neal Osborne; Herndon Town Councilman Cesar del Aguila; Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef; Leesburg Vice Mayor Fernando “Marty” Martinez; Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey; Arlington School Board member Barbara Kanninen
Community leaders and prominent figures: Vice President of Korean American Society of Virginia Hyun Lee; Virginia Latino Advisory Board member Vivian Sanchez-Jones; Virginia Latino Advisory Board Secretary Paul Berry; gun control activist Andy Parker; Safer Country Executive Director Paul Friedman; Chesterfield NAACP President Avohom ‘Vo’ Carpenter; community activist James E. ‘J.J.’ Minor; former House of Delegates candidate Sheila Bynum-Coleman
Mike Bloomberg Former New York City mayor
Current and former lawmakers: Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg; Del. Nancy Guy, D-Virginia Beach, Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk
Local elected officials: Richmond City Council member Chris Hilbert; Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander; Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood; Leesburg City Council member Ron Campbell; Norfolk City Council member Angelia Williams Graves; Suffolk City Council member Lue Ward; Hampton Treasurer Molly Ward, Chesapeake City Council Member Ella Ward; Virginia Beach Commissioner of the Revenue Phil Kellam; Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan; Manassas Council Member Alanna Mensing
Community leaders and prominent figures: Lori Haas of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence; former Secretary of the Commonwealth Laurie Naismith; former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Esther Lee; retired chief judge for the Virginia Court of Appeals Johanna Fitzpatrick; former Venture Richmond Executive Director Jack Berry
Pete Buttigieg Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor
Current and former lawmakers: Rep. Don Beyer, D-Alexandria; Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria; Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax; Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax; former Rep. Glenn Nye, D-Norfolk
Local elected officials: Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan, Herndon Mayor Lisa Merkel
Tulsi Gabbard U.S. representative from Hawaii
Her campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amy Klobuchar U.S. senator from Minnesota
Current and former lawmakers: Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax; Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath; Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City; Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun
Bernie Sanders U.S. senator from Vermont
Current and former lawmakers: Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William
Local elected officials: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish; Loudoun County Supervisor Koran T. Saines, Alexandria City Councilman Mohamed E. “Mo” Seifeldein
Tom Steyer Billionaire and activist
His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Elizabeth Warren U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Current and former lawmakers: Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield; Del. Josh Cole, D-Fredericksburg; Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax; Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville; Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke
Local elected officials: Stafford County Supervisor Tinesha Allen; Loudoun County Supervisor Juli Briskman; Blacksburg Town Council member Lauren Colliver; Dumfries Councilwoman Selonia Miles; Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti; Arlington School Board member Nancy Van Doren
Community leaders and prominent figures: Former Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico
