RICHMOND — A lawsuit accusing Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, of hacking into a former aide’s online accounts was settled in court Wednesday under a confidential agreement.
A former legislative aide sued Adams in July, accusing her of hacking into her email and social media accounts. The aide, Maureen Hains, claimed Adams deleted files related to unpaid work she performed for Adams’ private business. Hains was seeking $550,000 in damages.
In a ruling issued Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge David Novak closed the case, citing the settlement. Adams and Hains will cover their own court costs and attorneys fees, according to the ruling.
Adams said in a statement: “I agreed that concluding the matter was in the best interests of my family, constituents and the parties most directly involved. I continue to believe I have always acted in the best interest of those I have served in any capacity. I look forward to continuing doing the legislative work I was elected to do and wish Ms. Hains the best.”
Hains, in a statement, said: “I am pleased to conclude the matter, and I feel the justice system worked. I look forward to moving on from this painful ordeal, and I stand by my allegations. I am also grateful we could avoid any further cost to the taxpayers as the commonwealth paid for the defense.”
The case appeared to be heading to court in November, when the judge denied a request by the lawmaker to toss out most of the claims against her.
In a ruling at the time, Novak said all of Hains’ claims are at least “plausible” — enough to merit a full examination.
Novak found that Hains had “sufficiently alleged a cause of action for computer invasion of privacy,” given the personal nature of email and Facebook accounts, and Adams’ “clear lack of authority to access those accounts.”
Novak also ruled that disputes over how much Adams owes Hains for unpaid work — a sticking point between the two parties — should be decided during the trial process.
The parties instead negotiated a private settlement in court.
The case followed Adams through her reelection campaign last fall. Adams was reelected on Nov. 5, when she received 55% of the vote in a race against Republican challenger Garrison Coward.
Prior to the election, Adams said she “strongly” denied all claims against her, adding that she would not comment on the specifics of the case out of “fairness to the legal process, including to all parties involved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.