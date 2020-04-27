Hi guys! I am so sad that we didn't get to finish our year together. Hope you are staying busy and listening to your parents! Keep working on those online assignments and hopefully we can video chat soon. Although we can't be together right now, know that you are loved and greatly missed!!! Y'all are the best! I am proud of you and just know, I am here for you! Love, Mrs. Hayter
