Baby races are halftime staples of college basketball games. They’re not as popular as Frisbee-catching mutts or Red Panda, but they are cute, infants crawling on the court for pride, glory and a promotional gift.
So it was Tuesday night at the ACC Tournament during intermission of Virginia Tech’s first-round loss to North Carolina. The announced crowd was 13,310.
One night later, the ACC said that the tournament’s quarterfinals, semifinals and final, seven games over three days, would be staged with only essential staff, credentialed media and limited family attending.
About 18 hours later, with the first quarterfinal minutes from tipoff, the ACC canceled the tournament.
Translation: In less than two days, our sports bubble went from unaffected by the COVID-19 virus — why shouldn’t our infants crawl on a court that just moments before was littered with 10 athletes and three officials dripping with sweat? — to virtual lockdown.
No games to attend or watch, no brackets to fill out, no victories to celebrate or setbacks to lament.
Life happens wicked fast, my friends.
In fact, as I typed the above paragraph, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam mandated closure of all state K-12 schools for at least two weeks.
And so here we are, sports free, college and professional, for weeks, if not months. Not to mention scrambling for child care.
History will judge whether that response was excessive, and let’s pray that it was, for that would mean limited exposures and deaths.
“We need to hit pause,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said Friday, “and make sure we protect each other.”
There’s no measuring the disappointment that UVa basketball seniors Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key must feel in not only having their college careers abruptly end but also having their chance to chase a second consecutive national championship denied.
There are scores of similar stories, from the commonwealth to California.
Atlantic 10 runner-up Richmond finished the regular season on a 9-1 binge and was contending for its first NCAA men’s tournament bid since 2011’s run to the Sweet 16. A-10 regular-season winner Dayton could well have become the first national champion from outside college basketball’s upper crust since Texas-El Paso in 1966.
Atlantic Sun champ Liberty was poised to create bracket havoc for a second consecutive year after last season’s tournament upset of Mississippi State. CAA champion Hofstra was heading to its first NCAA tournament since 2001.
How cool would it have been to watch Richmond’s Blake Francis, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Liberty’s Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Hofstra’s Desure Buie next week, and beyond? Alas …
Then there are the NCAA’s spring championships in sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse. The association scratched those events, too, even as the regular seasons were just starting.
Friday afternoon, the NCAA wisely said that all Division I spring sport athletes will be granted another season of eligibility. Roster limits will have to be relaxed and money found to pay for additional scholarships, but those components can be managed by the NCAA, its member institutions, television partners and corporate sponsors.
Some thoughts for the athletes affected by this whirlwind: Please never think your tireless efforts and myriad sacrifices were for naught.
Your seasons were short-circuited, and similar opportunities may not emerge, making frustration, even anger, natural. But ponder all you accomplished.
You pushed yourselves beyond self-perceived limits, forged indelible bonds with teammates and coaches and learned more about discipline and drive than many of us will ever know. That’s the beauty of competition.
