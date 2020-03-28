The NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight clashes always produce top-shelf entertainment, often from the usual suspects, occasionally from charming interlopers, most recently Loyola of Chicago in 2018.
This season’s regional semifinals and finals were set for New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Staples Center, Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Houston’s Toyota Center. That’s three NBA arenas and a football stadium in a state where basketball is religion.
Alas, our global pandemic mandated otherwise and so, during those moments when we’re not home-schooling, telecommuting and/or caring for others, those moments when we pine for sports, it’s natural to hit rewind.
In that spirit, here are the top five Sweet 16/Elite Eight games I’ve witnessed during nearly 40 years of tournament coverage — with a bonus honorable mention.
Honorable mention: Pedigree didn’t matter
Buzz Williams and his Virginia Tech staff couldn’t have drawn it up any better. Not the last-second underneath inbounds play. Not the overall flow of last season’s East Regional semifinal versus Duke in Washington, D.C.
The Blue Devils were playing in their 25th Sweet 16 under Mike Krzyzewski, the Hokies their first in 52 years. But this wasn’t about postseason pedigree. This was about two gifted, superbly coached teams, Tech reliant on upperclassmen, Duke on yet another crop of acclaimed freshmen.
With the Devils leading 75-73 and 1.1 seconds remaining, Hokies guard Justin Robinson lofted an inbounds pass toward the bucket. Ahmed Hill broke open, but his attempt rolled off the rim.
Freshmen Zion Williamson, Tre Jones and RJ Barrett combined for 63 points, 20 assists and 14 rebounds for Duke, which lost to Michigan State in the regional final. Kerry Blackshear led the Hokies with 18 points and 16 boards and transferred to Florida after Williams left for Texas A&M.
“It’s hard to see guys who put so much into it lose their last game like that,” Blackshear said of seniors Robinson, Hill and Ty Outlaw, “especially when we felt like we were right there with them. But what they did for our program is amazing.”
No. 5: Cardiac Pack
Ralph Sampson dunked 253 times as a Virginia Cavalier. In anger, he added another moment after his college career ended.
The 1983 West Regional final in Ogden, Utah, was the fourth clash of the year between Virginia and North Carolina State. The Cavaliers won both regular-season meetings, but the Wolfpack prevailed in the ACC Tournament final.
Still, with the Final Four at stake, top-seeded Virginia was the clear favorite, and with seven minutes remaining, the Cavaliers led by seven. But Dereck Whittenburg and Thurl Bailey rallied the Wolfpack to a 63-62 lead in the closing seconds, leaving the Cavaliers one final possession.
Shockingly, Tim Mullen, who had played only six minutes and hadn’t taken a shot, attempted a jumper that missed, and Othell Wilson’s desperate follow didn’t draw iron. A three-time national Player of the Year, Sampson (23 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots) didn’t touch the ball on the last sequence — until he dunked in frustration after the horn.
The Cavaliers’ 63.5% shooting on that Saturday afternoon is their best ever in the tournament, a span of 57 games. Then how did they lose?!
Answer: A 17-6 turnover deficit, nine missed free throws and the karma that carried Jim Valvano’s Wolfpack to the national title.
No. 4: Livin’ on a prayer
George Mason’s pep band revived Bon Jovi’s hit during the Patriots’ 2006 Final Four run, but these underdogs from the CAA required no divine intervention.
After defeating Michigan State, North Carolina and Wichita State by a combined 23 points, Mason encountered top-seeded Connecticut in the Elite Eight. Trailing by nine points at halftime, the Patriots shot 62.5% the rest of the afternoon to win 86-84 in overtime before a virtual home crowd in Washington, D.C.
All of Jim Larranaga’s Mason starters hailed from Maryland, and they combined for 83 points against UConn before faltering against eventual champion Florida in the Final Four.
“When that final buzzer went off,” Patriots guard Lamar Butler said, “that was just pure joy. It just overwhelmed me.”
No. 3: First Four to Final Four
VCU was among the last four at-large selections for the 2011 bracket. With five ensuing victories in 12 days, the Rams became the most improbable Final Four party crasher of the modern era.
Never had a team won five games to reach the national semis, but such was VCU’s path, created by the field’s expansion to 68 teams and the advent of the First Four round of play-in games.
Shaka Smart’s crew punctuated its march with a 71-61 upset of top-seeded Kansas in the Southwest Regional final at San Antonio’s Alamodome, with Jamie Skeen earning Most Outstanding Player honors with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Kansas had dismissed Richmond 77-57 in the regional semifinals, its 11th consecutive victory, and was favored by 11 points over VCU. Few gave the Rams a chance.
“I’ll be shocked, shocked, shocked if Kansas doesn’t win,” guard Bradford Burgess said in his best Dick Vitale voice inside VCU’s jubilant locker room.
The Rams fell to Butler in a Final Four semifinal.
No. 2: ‘What a tremendous story’
By now it’s not a surprise when another shackled opponent scores in the 40s against UVa’s pack-line defense. But when an individual goes off for 40-plus against the Cavaliers?
Now that’s stop-the-presses stuff.
Purdue’s Carsen Edwards did just that in last season’s South Regional final in Louisville, Kentucky, scoring 42 points, the most ever against a Bennett-coached Virginia team. But the Cavaliers were too good, too resilient and too lucky, their 80-75 overtime victory and Final Four trip stark contrasts to 2018’s first-round loss to UMBC, the first by a No. 1 seed to a No. 16.
Bennett’s full-throated yell atop the victory ladder? His players’ tears? All were genuine given what they had endured and achieved.
Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome were superb with 25 and 24 points, respectively, and freshman Kihei Clark’s laser assist to Mamadi Diakite for the bucket that forced OT was, in Jerome’s words, “the play of the century.”
The next morning, I buzzed UMBC coach Ryan Odom, who grew up on UVa basketball while his father, Dave, served as a Cavaliers assistant coach.
“To see them experiencing their own joy right now,” Odom said of Virginia, “it’s not just cool for me to watch, it’s cool for the country to watch it. … What a story, what a tremendous story.”
A story that was about to get even better.
No. 1: A perfect 10
Twenty-eight years later, the game still reigns. Duke 104, Kentucky 103.
“You can’t write enough about how many great plays there were tonight,” Krzyzewski said after his Blue Devils survived Rick Pitino’s Wildcats in the 1992 East Regional final at Philadelphia’s Spectrum.
No, you can’t.
Jamal Mashburn, Sean Woods and Kentucky were brilliant, shooting 56.9%. Christian Laettner, Thomas Hill, Bobby Hurley and Duke were better, shooting 65.4% and authoring postseason’s signature buzzer-beater, in overtime.
The United States’ gold-medal hockey victory over Finland at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics is often lost amid the glamour of the Americans’ semifinal upset of the Soviet Union. Similarly, this game towers over the Devils’ ensuing Final Four conquests of Indiana and Michigan.
When Woods’ circus bank shot over Laettner with 2.1 seconds remaining in OT gave the Wildcats a 103-102 lead, the Devils’ dream of becoming college basketball’s first repeat champions since Bill Walton and UCLA in 1972 and ’73 appeared dashed.
Then Grant Hill’s unguarded, 80-foot inbounds pass found Laettner, whose turnaround jumper was as perfect as his stat line: 10-for-10 from the field, 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
And let’s not forget his second-half technical foul for stepping on Aminu Timberlake, a punk move that, along with his performance, inspired ESPN’s “I Hate Christian Laettner” documentary.
“We were very lucky,” Krzyzewski said. “We have as much empathy as possible for Kentucky. … I just thank God I was a part of this.”
Everyone of us in the building that night feels grateful, too.
