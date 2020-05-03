Imagine Michael Vick’s endorsement potential in January 2000. The Virginia Tech redshirt freshman was college football’s most dynamic presence, fresh off a national championship game appearance and third-place Heisman Trophy finish.
Businesses throughout the New River Valley, and beyond, would have lined up for Vick’s services as he prepared for his second season quarterbacking the Hokies.
Flash forward 11-plus years. VCU had just completed an improbable run to the Final Four, and its top returning player was hometown product Bradford Burgess. Think a few Richmond establishments would have hired him as a pitchman?
Similarly, Morgan Brian was the nation’s premier women’s soccer player as a junior in 2013, leading Virginia to the NCAA semifinals. Here’s guessing her senior year could have teemed with commercial opportunities in Charlottesville.
For decades, such notions gave college sports administrators the hives. Then federal courts ruled on the hypocrisy of the NCAA forbidding college athletes from cashing in on their name, image and likeness. Then states such as California and Colorado passed laws allowing those athletes to accept endorsement compensation.
Only then did the NCAA backpedal, the latest concession a Wednesday announcement that its top legislative body, the board of governors, supports rules changes that will allow athletes to profit from third-party endorsements, social media posts, personal appearances and businesses they have started.
The board’s support was based on a 31-page report submitted by the NCAA’s Federal and State Legislation Working Group. Appointed last May to study name, image and likeness (NIL) issues, the panel was chaired by Big East commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, and included Virginia AD Carla Williams and CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.
Full surrender is expected in January, with each of the NCAA’s three divisions approving legislation to take effect in the 2021-22 academic year.
Finalizing and implementing the new standards will be more difficult than necessary. The NCAA doesn’t want commercial opportunities used as recruiting inducements, even though they will be. The NCAA doesn’t want boosters involved, even though they will be.
So challenging are the details that administrators are pining for Congress to pass NIL parameters, lest the standards vary by state. They may get their wish.
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), a former Ohio State and NFL receiver, told ESPN’s Dan Murphy that he will introduce an NIL bill. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) — she’s a former university president at Miami and Wisconsin — have also been vocal on the matter.
With good reason. If other students can monetize and market their talents, why not athletes? And given our sports obsession, the money will be there.
For most, it will be modest, enough for a few pizzas or maybe a flight home. For others, it could be life-altering.
Navigate Research, a Chicago-based sports marketing firm, and AthleticDirectorU.com ballparked North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony’s endorsement potential for 2019-20 at $476,000. Duke guard Cassius Stanley — dunks sell — was at $405,000, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at $390,000.
The research estimated Anthony could fetch $4,000 per commercialized Instagram post, Lawrence and Stanley $3,000.
Given those numbers, Zion Williamson might have cracked $1 million during his 2018-19 cameo with Duke basketball. Ditto Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson after his 2016 Heisman and entering the 2017 season.
Transitioning to this brave new world will be difficult.
Although universities and conferences will be prohibited from arranging athletes’ commercial activities — that’s among the NCAA’s “guardrails” — they will need to monitor, perhaps with additional staff. Coaches will have to worry about their stars spending too much time selling their personal brand and not enough time practicing and studying.
The most popular athletes will need to master time management. They’ll need advisors to coordinate and filter opportunities.
Think radio and television commercials, clothing lines, paid autograph sessions, music videos, Instagram posts.
“It’s really a sign that we probably have not adapted over the last few decades in a logical progression,” Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California’s NIL bill last fall. “Many don’t want any change, [but] we need to stay current. I’m glad it passed because it pushes the envelope the little bit.”
The NCAA slow to adapt and resistant to change? Go figure!
“The public is way ahead of them,” Newsom, a former Santa Clara baseball player, said of the NCAA when he signed the bill, “and the public is not going to stand for this any longer, and I think that’s the pressure that’s going to force the NCAA to change.”
He was right. Even during a global crisis, the NCAA has evolved, and will continue to do so.
