Searching for a head women’s basketball coach last month, Old Dominion athletic director Wood Selig never left his home. None of the candidates he interviewed jetted to Norfolk or strolled through ODU’s arena and practice complex.
Ideal? No. Cost efficient? Beyond.
“It really shows you what can be done with a lot less travel and a lot less expense in conducting searches and almost anything that we’re doing now, business-wise,” Selig said.
Not to suggest that virtual meetings and searches will spare college athletics the financial hardships that countless enterprises confront during this pandemic. But the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent economic downturn have bared excesses and are forcing administrators and coaches to prioritize.
No one knows how painful or prolonged the ordeal will be, but some cost-cutting will be essential, in 2020-21 and perhaps far beyond.
“The worst thing about this is it’s impacted people’s lives and cost people’s lives,” said Todd Turner, founder of Collegiate Sports Associates and a former Power Five athletic director. “The best thing for college athletics is it gives you a chance to recalibrate and define a new normal.”
Where to start the process?
The largest expenses for any athletic department — salaries and scholarships — revolve around people, and some schools have already taken drastic steps.
Louisville eliminated more than 10% of its full-time athletics positions, 40 of 325, and placed another 45 on 60-day, unpaid furloughs. Cincinnati terminated its men’s soccer program, and ODU did the same with wrestling.
But less severe measures can help, too. The ACC’s Virginia, Wake Forest and Syracuse are among the many schools nationally where top coaches and administrators have taken temporary salary cuts.
Compensation for coaches and athletic directors has escalated for decades, with no signs of abating before the coronavirus. Moreover, the advent of player personnel and recruiting staff in football and men’s basketball has bloated payrolls throughout the Power Five.
Since few, if any schools, are willing to unilaterally disarm, the hiring sprees have continued. Virginia and Virginia Tech have relatively modest staffs in their revenue sports, but in 2019, salaries accounted for 39.6% of the Cavaliers’ expenses ($44.6 million of $112.6 million) and 36.2% of the Hokies’ ($34 million of $94 million).
Unable to police themselves, many Division I ADs want help. About two-thirds of athletic directors polled in a recent LEAD1 survey said they would support a capping of salaries and facilities spending, if legal.
The key words there are “if legal.”
Congress almost certainly would have to grant the NCAA or college athletics an antitrust exemption, and here’s why: In 1998, a federal judge awarded $66 million to 1,900 entry-level assistant coaches whose earnings the NCAA had restricted to $12,000 per year since 1992.
On the scholarship side, public institutions especially could trim expenses by signing more in-state prospects. Tuition and fees are often more than double for out-of-state students — at VCU in 2019-20, the numbers, based on 30 credits for the academic year, were $14,596 for Virginia residents and $35,904 for non-residents.
All schools could examine their cost-of-attendance outlays. The NCAA permits, but does not require, Division I programs to enhance scholarships with a cost of attendance stipend designed to cover outside expenses like travel home and social activities.
Schools such as ODU and VCU spend more than $500,000 annually on COA. Power Five programs such as Virginia Tech and Virginia pay well north of $1 million.
Another budget item ripe for trimming is travel.
For example, Turner, a former AD at Connecticut, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt and Washington, believes most, if not all, recruiting could be done virtually.
“There’s no reason in the world you can’t talk to the principal, guidance counselor or head football coach online about a kid,” Turner said.
Absolutely. There’s still no substitute for in-person evaluation of a prospect, but much of the travel that exhausts coaches — physically and mentally — and separates them from family could be curbed.
But the most expensive (excessive?) travel revolves around scheduling, how often, where and whom you play.
“What I’ve started to realize is one of the easiest ways [to cut expenses], and maybe the least painful way, is to truly evaluate the number of games that your teams are playing,” Selig said.
Division I baseball and softball teams are permitted up to 56 regular-season games, and many programs aspire to the maximum. Virginia women’s basketball made separate nonconference excursions to Los Angeles and Las Vegas last season, with multiple games on each trip. Virginia Tech men’s soccer last year jetted to L.A. for a two-match swing.
Sure, it’s cool to broaden athletes’ horizons when the budget is flush, but flush left town in mid-March and may not return for a while.
Guarantee games in football and men’s basketball are another considerable expense.
Looking for routine home victories each season, programs in major conferences guarantee less-affluent programs handsome paydays. Virginia spent $2.1 million on such contests in 2019, according to NCAA filings, while Virginia Tech spent $1.3 million.
Those games aren’t likely to vanish from schedules, but in Virginia, less money for basketball guarantees might create more home-and-home series such as VCU-Tech, Richmond-UVa and George Mason-ODU.
In short, schools need to schedule more economically and regionally — in all sports. Virginia-based conferences such as the Colonial Athletic Association and Atlantic 10 already share a pool of men’s basketball officials, so why not cooperate on nonconference scheduling, too?
“What’s been special for me is having conversations with other athletic directors in the commonwealth about doing what we can in the nonconference,” William and Mary AD Samantha Huge said. “I’ve been really grateful for my fellow ADs … and the way we’ve rallied together.”
Huge also envisions, for road games within a four-hour drive, W&M teams busing on game day rather than the day before to save on hotel expenses.
“That’s not something we want to do,” she said, “but these are different times.”
Different times also will dictate conferences as far-flung as the ACC, CAA, A-10 and ODU’s Conference USA scheduling more economically and regionally for league competition. In turn, that could mean fewer conference games and tournaments.
Turner suspects the finish line here will be conference realignment, and he’s probably correct. But that’s a jigsaw puzzle for another day.
Turner laughed when I suggested he was no longer happy to be an AD.
“I wouldn’t be playing golf today,” he said, “if I was.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.