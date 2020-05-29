If college football starts on time in late August, and if the season continues uninterrupted through early January — both XXL “ifs” — last week may be viewed as pivotal.
First, the NCAA Division I Council approved on-campus, voluntary workouts for football and basketball players starting June 1. Two days later, the council broadened that authorization to all sports, sparking optimism unseen since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered intercollegiate athletics March 12.
Not to suggest that thousands of athletes will be descending upon schools nationwide on Monday. States such as Virginia still have restrictions that preclude such activities.
But since the Division I Council votes, more coaches and administrators seem hopeful that football, college sports’ economic bell cow, will kick off as scheduled. Perhaps more important, 84% of 310 university presidents surveyed by the American Council of Education said it was “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that their campuses will resume in-person classes this fall.
In that spirit, and since we missed the opportunity when spring football vanished, some nuggets on a 2020 ACC season that should be, and needs to be, much better than 2019.
For the first time in its history, the ACC returns two quarterbacks who threw at least 35 touchdown passes the previous season. North Carolina’s Sam Howell had 38, as a true freshman, and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence had 36.
The only other returning Bowl Subdivision quarterback who threw at least 35 scoring passes in 2019 was Ohio State’s Justin Fields (41).
Miami’s D’Eriq King, a transfer from Houston, heightens expectations for ACC quarterbacks in 2020. He redshirted last year, but in 2018, he passed for 36 touchdowns, ran for 14 more and produced 3,656 yards of total offense at Houston.
An array of established playmakers complements the league’s quarterback talent.
Among running backs with at least 1,000 yards last season, Clemson’s Travis Etienne (1,614) averaged an FBS-best 7.8 per carry, and defying conventional wisdom, he returned for his senior season rather than declare for the NFL draft. Meanwhile, Louisville’s Javian Hawkins led all freshmen with 1,525 rushing yards.
Hawkins and Etienne make the ACC the only FBS conference returning two 1,500-yard backs. Etienne and Lawrence give Clemson the rare combination of a returning first-team all-ACC running back and quarterback — Florida State in 1995 with Warrick Dunn and Danny Kanell was the most recent.
Similarly, the ACC is the lone FBS league returning five 1,000-yard receivers: Louisville’s Tutu Atwell, Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry, North Carolina’s Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, and Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt. Howell will be throwing to the nation’s only 1,000-yard receiving duo in Brown and Newsome, while Lawrence targets arguably the ACC’s most gifted receiver, Justyn Ross.
Lest you vow to bet the over on every ACC game this season, understand the conference teems with proven pass rushers.
Half of the eight active FBS players who had at least 10 sacks in 2019 are set to play in the ACC this year: Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham, Pittsburgh’s Jaylen Twyman and Miami’s Gregory Rousseau and Quincy Roche.
Rousseau led the league with 15½ sacks last season as a freshman and was the landslide choice (51 of 60 votes) for ACC defensive rookie of the year — Howell was the overall rookie of the year. Roche was the American Athletic Conference’s 2019 defensive player of the year at Temple, where he recorded 13 sacks before transferring to Miami as a graduate student. Ten of his sacks and 13 of his league-best 18 tackles-for-losses came in the Owls’ final four games.
Add Pitt’s Patrick Jones and Duke’s Victor Dimukeje, each of whom had 8½ sacks last season, and the ACC returns its top five sack leaders, plus Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, a projected first-round draft pick next spring.
Veteran linebackers Rayshard Ashby of Virginia Tech, Max Richardson of Boston College and Chazz Surratt of North Carolina were the league’s Nos. 1, 3 and 4 tacklers a year ago, and Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen is the top returning tackler among Power Five defensive backs
Second-ranked Clemson was the ACC’s lone representative in the final Associated Press media poll — Virginia was No. 25 in the coaches poll — and the conference’s three first-round NFL draft choices were its fewest since 2012.
The Tigers remain overwhelming favorites to win a sixth consecutive league title, but the ACC’s top-to-bottom talent appears far superior to last season.
