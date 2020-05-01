Eagles. Hope you all are well. We are thinking about you and wishing you the best. We miss seeing you at FCHS and you are in our thoughts. Remember that Eagles SOAR so we will overcome this obstacle and be back together in the future. Let us know if you need anything.
