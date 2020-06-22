An article published Sunday about the May 30 Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Roanoke used incorrect pronouns for Tatiana Durant and Louis Garcia. Durant’s preferred personal pronoun is they/them, and Garcia identifies as female. A story in Monday’s newspaper about a Sunday march also used incorrect pronouns for Durant.
