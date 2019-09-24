Floyd County emergency workers who answered a Dec. 6 call about a shooting found Suzanne B. Cabaniss lying on a couch with her face upward. Her position was incorrectly described in a Tuesday article about the dropping of a murder charge filed against her boyfriend.
