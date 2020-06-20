n Angela Harvell is deputy commissioner for facilities for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, and Walton Mitchell is acting assistant commissioner for facility services. A story in Friday’s newspaper did not reflect their recent promotions.
Correction
Luanne Rife
Luanne Rife writes about the businesses, policies, discoveries and inventions that affect the health of people living in southwestern Virginia.
