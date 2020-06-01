In the article published Sunday about controversy involving Rocky Mount Police Chief Ken Criner, an incorrect name was used in the following sentence, which should have read: [Attorney Terry] Grimes characterized the actions described in [clerk Karry] Hodges’ and [records manager Regina] Stanley’s complaints as “harassment,” asserting that Stanley “has been harassed as a result of her breast cancer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.