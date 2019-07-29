The Vinton Town Council is canceling its regular meeting for Aug. 6. This date was incorrect in an On The Record calendar item published Monday. In lieu of its meeting, the town council plans to attend the National Night Out events scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 Washington Ave.
