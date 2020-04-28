Staff writer Tonia Moxley’s byline was omitted from the Tuesday article about how families are staying in touch with loved ones in nursing homes and retirement communities.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years
-
Police ID 2 women found Saturday in vehicle in Smith Mountain Lake
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.