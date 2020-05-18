n A May 15 story about Virginia Tech’s online commencement misstated the date of an interview with Michael Quillen; it took place on Thursday. The article also omitted the full context of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s request that Virginia Tech not cancel commencement. The chamber also requested the university consider postponing the ceremony.

n Boones Mill Town Council candidate Christy Hogan’s first name was misspelled in a story published Sunday about the upcoming Boones Mill election.

