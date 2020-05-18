n A May 15 story about Virginia Tech’s online commencement misstated the date of an interview with Michael Quillen; it took place on Thursday. The article also omitted the full context of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s request that Virginia Tech not cancel commencement. The chamber also requested the university consider postponing the ceremony.
n Boones Mill Town Council candidate Christy Hogan’s first name was misspelled in a story published Sunday about the upcoming Boones Mill election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.