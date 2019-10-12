If you haven’t bought your Halloween candy, yet, wait until your read this Cornershot! The online candy retailer CandyStore.com recently ranked the most popular and least popular Halloween candies of all-time (you can read the full report at tinyurl.com/y2hqn3l9). Based on surveys, polls and research of other candy-related publications, here is CandyStore’s most popular list:
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
2. Snickers
3. Twix
4. Kit Kat
5. M&Ms
6. Nerds
7. Butterfinger
8. Sour Patch Kids
9. Skittles
10. Hershey Bar
And here is the worst list:
1. Candy Corn
2. Circus Peanuts
3. Peanut Butter Kisses
4. Wax Coke Bottles
5. Necco Wafers
6. Tootsie Rolls
7. Smarties
8. Licorice
9. Good & Plenty
10. Bit-O-Honey
These lists are fine, except for one fact: They are completely wrong. There’s no way that Hershey Bars should rank below Skittles, Nerds, Butterfinger or Sour Patch Kids (and I love all those candies, too). As for the “worst” list, count me among those who think candy corn is awesome. And I loved all the chewy ones, such as Bit-O-Honeys and Tootsie Rolls. And if I could find a wax Coke bottle, I would bite the top off, drink the nectar inside, then chew up the bottle itself.
Speaking of candy corn, the National Confectioners Association has determined that 58% of people eat the whole kernel at once, 29% start with the skinny white tip and 13% start at the bottom. I’ve always been a white tip guy myself. And how can I get a job doing the kind of research the folks at CandyStore.com and the National Confectioners Association do?
More Halloween and candy fun stuff will appear in Monday’s Dadline.
