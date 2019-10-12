If you haven’t bought your Halloween candy, yet, wait until your read this Cornershot! The online candy retailer CandyStore.com recently ranked the most popular and least popular Halloween candies of all-time (you can read the full report at tinyurl.com/y2hqn3l9). Based on surveys, polls and research of other candy-related publications, here is CandyStore’s most popular list:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Snickers

3. Twix

4. Kit Kat

5. M&Ms

6. Nerds

7. Butterfinger

8. Sour Patch Kids

9. Skittles

10. Hershey Bar

And here is the worst list:

1. Candy Corn

2. Circus Peanuts

3. Peanut Butter Kisses

4. Wax Coke Bottles

5. Necco Wafers

6. Tootsie Rolls

7. Smarties

8. Licorice

9. Good & Plenty

10. Bit-O-Honey

These lists are fine, except for one fact: They are completely wrong. There’s no way that Hershey Bars should rank below Skittles, Nerds, Butterfinger or Sour Patch Kids (and I love all those candies, too). As for the “worst” list, count me among those who think candy corn is awesome. And I loved all the chewy ones, such as Bit-O-Honeys and Tootsie Rolls. And if I could find a wax Coke bottle, I would bite the top off, drink the nectar inside, then chew up the bottle itself.

Speaking of candy corn, the National Confectioners Association has determined that 58% of people eat the whole kernel at once, 29% start with the skinny white tip and 13% start at the bottom. I’ve always been a white tip guy myself. And how can I get a job doing the kind of research the folks at CandyStore.com and the National Confectioners Association do?

More Halloween and candy fun stuff will appear in Monday’s Dadline.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

