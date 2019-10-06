An Aug. 6 Cornershot about the film “Bonnie and Clyde,” which played at the Grandin Theatre in August, said that the film’s “cast is its trump card,” and that Gene Wilder’s scenes, in his screen debut, are “like a perfect short story.” It’s worth noting that Wilder’s partner in those scenes was beautifully played by Roanoke Valley product Evans Evans.
Evans, who lives in California, was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, and grew up on Apperson Drive in Salem. She began her acting career with the Showtimers acting troupe in Roanoke, then moved to New York and won a role in the Tony-nominated play “The Dark at the Top of the Stairs” directed by Elia Kazan. She studied with Lee Strasberg at the Actor’s Studio and had numerous roles on television, including an episode of “The Twilight Zone” and two with Alfred Hitchcock. After marrying director John Frankenheimer, Evans gradually curtailed her career, but her part in the stellar cast of “Bonnie and Clyde” is a reminder of her talent.
(For more, go online at bit.ly/2oz2hIq to read Neil Harvey’s 2004 interview with Evans Evans Frankenheimer.)
