PHILADELPHIA — Army’s sensational turnaround under coach Jeff Monken has been highlighted by 10-win seasons, bowl game victories and even a spot in the national rankings.
But a win Saturday against Navy would mean a bit more — the Black Knights’ senior class would go out with a sweep of the series. Four wins in four years, a wildly successful run for a program that had lost 14 straight games to the Midshipmen.
The Army-Navy series has long held its spot as the sport’s most patriotic rivalry, with pride, prestige and the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy at stake for each service academy in the 120th edition of the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. President Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game for a second straight year.
The last four meetings have been decided by a total of 16 points and only once since 2010 has a team won by more than a touchdown.
Hopkins had two rushing touchdowns and the Black Knights recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter to beat Navy 17-10 last year .
Navy leads 60-52-7.
For most of this century, the rivalry was lopsided in Navy’s favor. Monken has orchestrated a rebuild of the program that has the Black Knights in position to win four straight games in the series for the first time since 1993 to 1996. If Army defeats Navy, then Navy, Air Force and Army will share in the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy and the trophy would remain at West Point.
The odds are against the sweep: No. 21 Navy (9-2, No. 23 CFP) is a 10 ½-point favorite to beat Army (5-7).
Analysis: ‘Free agency’ helping Heisman QBs
NEW YORK — For all the griping from coaches and administrators about the so-called transfer epidemic in college sports, the increased movement of players has done more good than harm for the people who are supposed to matter most: the players.
Just look at the front row Saturday night when the Heisman Trophy is handed out in New York. All three quarterbacks up for the award — LSU’s Joe Burrow, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Ohio State’s Justin Fields — transferred to their current schools. They not only blossomed as players, they developed as people.
Burrow is the heavy favorite . If he wins, that will make it three consecutive years the Heisman will go to a transfer quarterback, following Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Hubbard, Lynch lead AP Big 12 awards
Oklahoma State running back and national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year, and Baylor career sacks leader James Lynch is the conference’s top defensive player.
When the AP All-Big 12 team and individual awards were announced Friday, it was the first time in Oklahoma’s run of five consecutive conference titles that the league’s top offensive player wasn’t from the Sooners.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, was the unanimous pick as first-team quarterback and also got all 20 votes as the conference’s top newcomer.
Baylor’s Matt Rhule was named coach of the year.
Memphis hires interim coach Silverfield
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has hired Ryan Silverfield as the Tigers’ new coach, removing the interim tag given to him Sunday when Mike Norvell left for Florida State.
Athletic director Laird Veatch announced the hiring Friday.
Silverfield was Norvell’s deputy head coach and co-offensive coordinator in Memphis’ best season yet as the No. 15 Tigers went a school-record 12-1 and won the American Athletic Conference title last week.
College denies claims in heatstroke death
WICHITA, Kan. — Attorneys for the parents of a 19-year-old football player who died of heatstroke on the first day of practice at a Kansas community college said Thursday that negotiations with the school remain on track, downplaying the significance of a decision by trustees to deny claims totaling $50 million.
Braeden Bradforth, a 315-pound defensive lineman for Garden City Community College, was found unconscious outside his dorm after practice on Aug. 1, 2018. He died that night at a hospital.
