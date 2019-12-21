BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chris Robison passed for 305 yards and two TDs and Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns in a 24-second span late in the first half to take control on the way to beating SMU 52-28 on Saturday in the Boca Raton Bowl .
It was FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss — and the Conference USA champions, playing on their home field, didn’t miss a beat under interim coach Glenn Spencer.
James Charles ran for two touchdowns for FAU (11-3), which tied a school record for wins in a season and improved to 4-0 in bowl games. The first of Charles’ scores came with a minute left in the first half to break a 14-14 tie, and Robison found Brandon Robinson for another touchdown 24 seconds later after an SMU interception .
Rashad Smith ran a fumble back for a score in the third quarter to help FAU blow the game open. Robison completed 27 of 37 passes .
Shane Buchele completed 27 for 47 passes for 303 yards for SMU (10-3).
CAMELLIA BOWL Arkansas State 34, Fla. International 26
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four TDs, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State beat Florida International in the Camellia Bowl.
The Red Wolves (8-5) came back to life offensively for a final big drive, highlighted by All-American and game MVP Omar Bayless’s 52-yard catch down to the 12. Then they had two interceptions in the final minutes.
Hatcher completed 27 of 51 passes with an interception. Bayless, the nation’s No. 2 receiver, caught nine passes for 180 yards and a TD.
James Morgan passed for 312 yards and a score before the ending interceptions. Maloney caught 10 passes for 178 yards and the TD.
The Panthers (6-7) had a chance to take its first lead but Jose Borregales’ 29-yard field goal attempt went wide left with 5:10 left.
NEW MEXICO BOWL San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan.
Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory.
San Diego State prevented Central Michigan (8-6) from sustaining consistent drives, with quarterback Quinten Dormady under pressure and forced to throw into tight coverage. He passed for 164 and threw three interceptions.
Central Michigan’s Jonathan Ward, who came into the game with 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns, was held to 7 rushing yards and 26 yards receiving. Kobe Lewis ran for 97 rushing yards, with a 66-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
CELEBRATION BOWL N.C. A&T 64, Alcorn State 44
ATLANTA — Kylil Carter passed for six touchdowns and North Carolina A&T racked up enormous offensive totals to beat Alcorn State for the Aggies’ third consecutive HBCU national championship title.
Carter completed 18 of 30 passes for 364 yards, and added 96 on the ground. Korey Banks and Elijah Bell each caught a pair of scoring passes for N.C. A&T, which has beaten Alcorn State in three of the five Celebration Bowls — including two straight.
Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper passed for 341 yards and three scores, but the Braves trailed 24-10 at halftime and N.C. A&T steadily stacked points from there.
The teams combined for 49 points in the third quarter, when N.C. A&T scored TDs on its first four possessions of the period and Alcorn State banked TDs on its first three drives. The Aggies rolled to 290 yards in the quarter, and Alcorn State added 238. N.C. A&T took the lead when senior Bell ran past the Alcorn State secondary and pulled in a 53-yard touchdown pass with 13:03 left in the second quarter. That was good for a 7-3 edge and extended Bell’s school record to 32 career touchdowns receiving.
N.C. A&T’s Jah-Maine Martin finished with 110 yards on the ground.
DIV. II CHAMPIONSHIP West Florida 48, Minnesota State 40
McKINNEY, Texas — Austin Reed broke the NCAA Division II championship game record for yards passing before halftime, throwing for 399 of his 523 yards in West Florida’s victory over Minnesota State in a matchup of teams seeking a first title.
Reed had to wait until the second half to break the record for touchdown passes, finishing with six after the redshirt freshman tied the previous mark with five in the first half.
Three of the scores went to Quentin Randolph, who ended up 16 yards short of the title game record with 254 yards receiving.
West Florida (13-2) had already become the first team to beat three undefeated teams in the same Division II postseason before making Minnesota State (14-1) the fourth.
LATE FRIDAY
DIV. III CHAMPIONSHIP North Central 41, Wisc.-Whitewater 14
SHENANDOAH, Texas —
Ethan Greenfield ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns, Broc Rutter threw for 263 yards and two scores and North Central of Illinois routed Wisconsin-Whitewater in its first trip to the Division III championship game.
North Central was making its first appearance in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl. The Cardinals’ previous best finish in the Division III playoffs was a semifinal loss in 2013.
Rutter was 17 of 26 passing and ran for another touchdown, Andrew Kamienski caught nine passes for 134 yards and a score, and Julian Bell had two interceptions.
Rutter broke the Division III record for career passing yards with his final touchdown pass, giving him 14,265 yards and surpassing Alex Tanney, who played at Monmouth College in Illinois. Tanney threw for 14,249 yards.
The Cardinals (14-1) outgained the Warhawks (13-2) 436-390 en route to their 11th straight victory.
BAHAMAS BOWL Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
NASSAU, Bahamas — Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a TD and ran for another and Buffalo won a bowl game for the first time.
The Bulls (8-5) were winless in three previous bowl appearances. Charlotte (7-6) played its first bowl game.
Patterson finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing TDs.
FRISCO BOWL Kent State 51, Utah State 41
FRISCO, Texas — Dustin Crum passed for 289 yards and two TDs and ran for 147 yards and the clinching score to help Kent State beat Utah State for the Golden Flashes’ first bowl victory.
Kent State (7-6) closed with four straight wins to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2012.
Matthew Trickett kicked five field goals to set a Kent State game record.
Crum threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy down the right sideline on Kent State’s third play from scrimmage.
Jordan Love passed for 308 yards and three TDs, two of them to Siaosi Mariner, in his final game for Utah State (7-6). The junior announced last week that he’ll bypass his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.
