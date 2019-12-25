SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may not be fully healthy when the second-ranked Buckeyes face No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.
Fields said Tuesday his left knee is only 80 to 85% heading into Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale. He plans to wear a small brace during the game and brought a larger one in case anything happens.
“My knee’s probably not where I want it to be right now,” Fields said. “But I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, hopefully, it will be better by the game.”
Fields aggravated a previous injury against Penn State on Nov. 23 and again the following week against Michigan when a teammate rolled into his knee. He struggled in the first half of the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin before throwing two touchdown passes as the Buckeyes rallied for a 34-21 victory.
Fields has been practicing in the buildup to the Fiesta Bowl but with limited mobility.
“I try to get as many reps as possible,” he said. “I really haven’t missed any reps, I’ve just been getting in there and playing. I just can’t really move like I want to.”
Fields finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year after throwing for 2,953 yards, 40 touchdowns and one interception.
The winner of Saturday’s game will face No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma in the national title game Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
FSU hires Virginia Tech grad Papuchis to staff
Maryland special teams coordinator John Papuchis has left the program after accepting a similar position on Florida State’s staff, new Seminoles coach Mike Norvell announced Tuesday.
Papuchis, a Virginia Tech graduate, coached the special teams unit and inside linebackers during coach Michael Locksley’s first season as Maryland’s head coach. Papuchis will lead the special teams group and coach defensive ends at Florida State, again under a first-year head coach.
“I am truly honored to be part of Coach Norvell’s staff and to be part of the Florida State family,” Papuchis said in a statement. “Florida State is one of those special places in college football with such a rich tradition, and I look forward to being part of a new era.”
Before arriving at Maryland, Papuchis served as the defensive coordinator at both North Carolina and Nebraska. Papuchis was one of the Maryland staffers with local ties, but the Terps have still not recruited well in the area.
Maryland’s defense last season allowed 34.7 points per game, which ranked 13th of 14 Big Ten teams.
Papuchis’s special teams unit had a up-and-down campaign. Running back Javon Leake, who recently announced he’d forgo his final year of eligibility to declare for the NFL draft, was named the Big Ten’s return specialist of the year. Leake returned two kickoff returns for touchdowns last season. Maryland only returned nine punts, but averaged 13.7 yards per attempt. The Terps’ kicker, Joseph Petrino, attempted five field goals and made two. Every other Big Ten team made at least 10 field goals.
Miami’s Diaz to face former boss in bowl
Miami coach Manny Diaz’s message leading up to the Independence Bowl has been simple: Winning streaks and winning traditions start somewhere.
He should know.
He was at Louisiana Tech in 2014 when the Bulldogs beat Illinois in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. No one knew at the time, of course, how that victory would start what has become a five-year stretch of bowl wins for the Bulldogs — a run that ties Wisconsin as the nation’s longest active postseason streak.
And now Diaz finds himself hoping that Miami can start embarking on such a run Thursday, when the Hurricanes (6-6) play what will basically amount to a road game in Shreveport, Louisiana by taking on Louisiana Tech (9-3).
“It has to start somewhere,” Diaz said. “That’s what this week is all about.”
It’s about more than that.
Louisiana Tech is seeking its first 10-win season at the FBS level, not to mention a sixth bowl win in as many years. Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz is trying for his second 10-win season as a head coach; the first was in 1998 at Connecticut, which then played at what was called the Division I-AA level.
It’s a renewal of the Holtz-Miami rivalry, after Skip’s father Lou Holtz was at the epicenter of the Notre Dame-Miami matchups that galvanized the sport a generation ago. And for Miami, it’s a last chance to salvage something from a season that has been dismal in so many ways.
Diaz was the defensive coordinator for Holtz and the Bulldogs in that 2014 season. Diaz went there after being let go by Texas the year before, so Holtz gave Diaz’s career a boost when one was needed.
Holtz isn’t planning to offer more help now, of course.
The Hurricanes need a win to avoid their first 6-7 season since 2014 — ironically, which was also their most recent time in the Independence Bowl.
Pitt, EMU each seek elusive bowl win
DETROIT — Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl hoping to end postseason droughts. The Panthers are 0-4 in bowls under coach Pat Narduzzi. The Eagles have lost all three of their bowls as a Division I football program.
One program will ends its bowl skid Thursday night in Detroit.
Pitt (7-5) had higher hopes for the postseason after surging to a 5-2 record with four straight victories, but losing three of four games pushed the Atlantic Coast Conference team to the lower-tier bowl in the Motor City.
Eastern Michigan (6-6) is not so picky, especially because Toledo, another Mid-American Conference program, is not playing this postseason despite being bowl eligible.
The Eagles have earned a bowl bid in consecutive years for the first time in school history and for the third time in four years under coach Chris Creighton. Before Creighton was hired in 2014, Eastern Michigan played in only one bowl game as a Division I program.
LATE TUESDAY
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii 38, BYU 34
HONOLULU — Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich had this Hawaii Bowl all figured out, except for the details.
He told his players there would be times when beating BYU seemed out of reach, but he wanted them to expect to win the game in the fourth quarter. And that’s what happened Saturday in Aloha Stadium, a 38-34 victory for their first victory over the Cougars since 2001.
Rolovich just couldn’t have scripted how it would happen.
Hawaii scored 31 points by halftime against a BYU defense that had given up more than 30 points in a game once this year, on the road against Washington. The Warriors were blanked so badly in the second half they didn’t even get into the red zone until their final possession.
And then, Cole McDonald took them 71 yards in three plays, capping off a magnificent Christmas Eve with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining.
Khoury Bethley grabbed his second interception of the game — and the season — to stop BYU’s last chance and give Hawaii only its sixth 10-win season in school history and the first since 2010.
McDonald finished with 493 yards passing and four touchdowns, taking him over 4,000 yards for the season. He constantly burned the BYU secondary with the deep ball, and he was at his best at the end.
BYU (7-6) took its only lead of the game on a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
