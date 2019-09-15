California and Arizona State moved into the AP Top 25 college football poll to give the Pac-12 six ranked teams, the most for the conference in almost four years.
A weekend filled with blowouts left the top half of the AP media poll presented by Regions Bank mostly unchanged.
Clemson remains No. 1, with 57 of the 62 first-place votes, as the top nine held their spots Sunday. Alabama was No. 2, receiving five first-place votes, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida.
The ninth-ranked Gators were the only top-10 team to play a competitive game. The others won by a combined 428-97.
Utah, the highest ranked Pac-12 team, moved up to No. 10. The last time the Pac-12 had six ranked teams was Nov. 8, 2015.
LATE SATURDAY
Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and the top-ranked Tigers cruised past their nemesis.
LSU 65, Northwestern St. 14
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow completed 21 of 24 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers pulled away in the second half.
Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14
PASADENA, Calif. — Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, led the Sooners to six touchdowns and a pair of field goals in 10 drives. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 150 yards and a score.
Auburn 55, Kent St. 16
AUBURN, Ala. — JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Bo Nix ran and passed for scores to lead the Tigers over the Golden Flashes.
Florida 29, Kentucky 21
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kyle Trask relieved injured Feleipe Franks and rallied Florida with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining that lifted the Gators over the Wildcats.
Texas 48, Rice 13
HOUSTON — Sam Ehlinger threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Jake Smith caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and the Longhorns rebounded from their first loss of the season.
Oregon 35, Montana 3
EUGENE, Ore. — Justin Herbert threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns in the Ducks’ win, the final tuneup before opening Pac-12 play.
Jacob Breeland and Johnny Johnson III each caught a pair of touchdowns for the Ducks (2-1).
Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Freshman Isaiah Spiller ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns as he took over as A&M’s featured back in the first game since Jashaun Corbin sustained a season-ending hamstring injury and the Aggies cruised. Spiller had touchdown runs for 1 and 34 yards.
Boise St. 45, Portland St. 10
BOISE, Idaho — Defensive end Curtis Weaver matched the the Broncos’ single-game record of four sacks and John Hightower returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to get Boise State’s scoring started.
Washington 52, Hawaii 20
SEATTLE — After just three plays, Hunter Bryant was celebrating in the end zone. Five plays later, it was Sean McGrew’s turn. And after another seven snaps, it was Puka Nacua catching his first collegiate pass for a TD.
It didn’t take long for the Huskies to put last week’s surprising home loss to California behind them.
State
Tenn. Tech 31, UVa-Wise 14
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — David Gist ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee Tech outlasted the Cavaliers.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) were held out of the end zone except for a 16-minute stretch of the first half in which they scored four touchdowns.
Virginia-Wise’s Darrien Newton scored on a 7-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter, but TTU’s Metriu Fleming returned the following kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to tie the score. Gist punched it in from 1-yard in the middle of the second quarter and Tai Carter returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown on the Cavaliers’ ensuing possession. A 1-yard run by Bailey Fisher with 35 seconds left in the half capped the outburst for TTU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.