ANNAPOLIS, Md. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown told anyone who would listen that the Tar Heels were going to win right away in his first season back.
Few believed it. The Tar Heels were coming off a 2-9 season in 2018 and 3-9 in 2017.
Turns out, he was right.
The Tar Heels dominated Temple in the Military Bowl, 55-13, on Friday. They finished the season 7-6, their first winning campaign since 2016. It was also the Tar Heels’ first bowl win since 2013.
Temple entered with some big wins, including a 30-28 victory over Memphis, which is playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game (Cotton Bowl).
But in this game, the Tar Heels looked more confident, more polished and the better overall team.
They were led by true freshman quarterback Sam Howell, who for much of this season has delivered when needed. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tar Heels’ defense was just as good. It allowed only two touchdowns, and in the third quarter scored one of its own. Storm Duck intercepted Temple quarterback Anthony Russo and took it back 20 yards for a score.
The Tar Heels’ 42-point victory was their second-largest of the season. They never trailed in this game.
The Tar Heels intercepted two passes, including the pick-six from Duck. The second interception was by UNC linebacker Tomon Fox in the fourth quarter. They won the turnover battle 2-1.
The Tar Heels had one of their best offensive performances. They gained 534 total yards. They did it by establishing the run.
Even Howell got into the action. He had 53 yards rushing at halftime. That kept Temple guessing all game. Running it with Howell is something the Tar Heels haven’t been able to do this season, with the lack of depth at the position. Backup quarterback Jace Ruder missed a majority of the season with a leg injury.
Howell, who won the game’s MVP award, passed Clemson’s Tahj Boyd for third place for most passing touchdowns in a single season in the ACC. He finished with 38.
And UNC wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome became the fourth and fifth UNC receivers to join the 1,000-yard club. They are also the first UNC wide receiver duo to get a 1,000-yard season in the same year.
Spartans’ QB Lewerke Pinstripe Bowl’s MVP
NEW YORK — Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State’s 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans (7-6) ahead 27-21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.
Wake Forest (8-5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.
Lewerke passed Connor Cook (9,403) to become Michigan State’s career leader in total offense and was the bowl MVP. White finished with 97 yards receiving, and Elijah Collins had 96 yards rushing.
Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes for a 21-20 halftime lead.
Pitt keeps its cool for Quick Lane Bowl win
DETROIT — Pittsburgh players took punches, and one was hit with spit, and the Panthers still kept their cool in critical moments to win a bowl game for the first time in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.
Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and the Panthers held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.
“Our kids held their composure,” Narduzzi said.
After taking its first lead of the game in the final minute, Pittsburgh (8-5) forced Eastern Michigan to turn it over on downs from its 40 to seal its first bowl victory since winning in Detroit six years ago with former coach Paul Chryst.
The Eagles (6-7) came up just short in a closely contested game just as they did in three previous bowls with coach Chris Creighton and the usually disciplined team unraveled at times.
‘Canes fire QB coach, offensive coordinator
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record.
Enos was with Miami for only one season, and to say it didn’t go to plan would be an understatement. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th — out of 130 teams — in third-down conversion percentage.
Tigers’ TE Galloway to debut in Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Braden Galloway, one of three Clemson players suspended by the NCAA right before last year’s College Football Playoff, is set to make his season debut for the third-ranked Tigers against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
Galloway tested positive for ostarine, a supplement banned by the NCAA that can aid muscle growth. The suspension was for a calendar year.
He said he did not know how the substance showed up in tests and he did not intentionally take anything. Clemson investigated and said it never found the source of the supplement.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.