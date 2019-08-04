KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s back-to-back losing seasons have done nothing to limit quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s ambition.
Guarantano said Sunday he went into the offseason saying that he wants “to be the best in the country.”
He studied star college quarterbacks such as Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence while beginning his bid for a breakthrough season.
Georgia Tech adds staffer for offense
ATLANTA — Former Central Michigan offensive coordinator Chris Ostrowsky has joined new Georgia Tech coach Gofff Collins’ staff as a senior offensive advisor.
Ostrowsky coached at Central Michigan the last two seasons following five seasons as Northern Michigan’s coach.
Navy changes motto after gun concerns
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy’s superintendent says the school’s football team won’t use “Load the Clip” as its motto amid concerns it was insensitive to victims of gun violence. Superintendent Sean Buck said Friday that the slogan was insensitive to the community and inappropriate.
The Academy is located in Annapolis, where a gunman last year shot and killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.
The motto was selected by team captains. Coach Ken Niumatalolo had said he was leery of the slogan but recognized that midshipmen have a level of familiarity with firearms and intended the slogan to reflect a commitment to being prepared.
The captains have selected “Win the Day” as a new motto.
— From wire reports