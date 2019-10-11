MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Iowa State’s smothering defense from a year ago is still hauntingly fresh in the memories of West Virginia players. So, too, is Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy bouncing through the Mountaineers with relative ease.
That defense is still stout a year later and Purdy just seems to be getting better as Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) travels to play the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday.
The Cyclones have allowed the second-fewest touchdowns in the Big 12 and opponents have been limited to 114 rushing yards per game and three total rushing TDs.
In 2018 the Mountaineers breezed into Ames, Iowa, with a 5-0 record and No. 6 ranking.
They left embarrassed.
West Virginia managed just 52 rushing yards and 152 total yards while allowing Purdy to have his way in the 30-14 loss to the Cyclones.
Purdy, a sophomore, has established himself as one of the Big 12’s top QBs. He leads the league with 316 passing yards per game. He threw for two TDs and ran for two more scores in a 49-24 win over TCU last Saturday.
NOTES
OU-Texas tilt to affect Big 12, playoff races
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the few people who won’t make a big deal about Saturday’s showdown with Texas.
This whole big game business is nothing new to Hurts. As Alabama’s quarterback, he played in three national championship games and the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. The graduate transfer sees Saturday’s opponent as simply the next one.
“We’re going to continue to approach it by trying to go 1-0 every week,” Hurts said.
Everyone else is fired up over a game that will affect the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races. The sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 11 Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) probably can’t afford a loss in Dallas if they want a shot at a national title.
Even without all the added stakes, this is a game that always gets circled on the calendar.
“What I am not is not one to downplay a rivalry game,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “To ignore the implications, I think, is naive as a coach and is make-believe.”
The game also will likely affect the Heisman Trophy race since Hurts is among the likely contenders and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger could push his way into the conversation.
Texas won last year’s regular-season matchup, but Oklahoma won the rematch 39-27 in the Big 12 title game.
Though Oklahoma enters the game ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense and No. 2 in scoring offense, the Longhorns believe they have the answers.
“They have a really explosive offense and are a really good team overall. I won’t take that away from them,” Texas left tackle Sam Cosmi said. “But I don’t think they’ve played anyone like us.”
LSU’s No. 1 offense vs. Florida’s stingy ‘D’
BATON ROUGE, La. —
If LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has any doubters, they apparently don’t set odds in Las Vegas.
No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0 SEC) opened as a two-touchdown favorite over No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0), despite the fact that the Gators will enter Death Valley on Saturday night leading the nation in interceptions with 12 and leading the SEC in sacks with 26.
The Tigers boast the fifth-ranked passing attack in the country.
“They’re the best defense we’ve played. It’s not even close,” Burrow said of the Gators. “They have first-round guys all around the field.”
The game presents a compelling test for the Tigers’ new, up-tempo spread offense. While LSU averages SEC highs of 571 yards and 54.6 points, only one of its previous opponents — Texas — has been ranked this season.
JMU faces tough test at home vs. Villanova
The CAA has six teams in the STATS FCS Top 25, the most of any conference, and second-ranked JMU (5-1, 2-0) has already beaten Elon and Stony Brook, who were each ranked 24th at the time.
But Saturday’s game at sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium carries a bit more weight.
No. 5 Villanova is 6-0 for the first time in 16 years, and 3-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play behind a strong defense and rushing attack.
The Wildcats are allowing just 89.7 yards rushing per game, second only to JMU (71.2) in the CAA. They’re allowing 20.7 points a game, third in the CAA behind New Hampshire (16.6) and JMU (16.8).
Villanova running back Justin Covington, who is second in FCS with 727 yards on the ground, injured his leg last week at William and Mary. His status for Saturday’s game is unclear.
Quarterback Daniel Smith, a Leesburg native and Campbell graduate transfer, has 200 yards and six scores on the ground for Villanova. Smith is averaging 204.7 passing yards and has tossed 17 scores, second in the CAA.
LATE THURSDAY
N.C. State 16, Syracuse 10
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wolfpack battered Syracuse’s Tommy DeVito for eight sacks, the last coming from Larrell Murchison in the final seconds to seal an ACC victory.
N.C. State (4-2, 1-1) led all night and by as much as 16-0 in the third quarter before having to come up with a final stop to maintain its hold on the win. Fittingly, it came on the play that the Wolfpack made a habit in this one, with Murchison dragging down DeVito on a third down that left the Orange (3-3, 0-2) frantically trying to get another snap off against a dwindling clock with no timeouts.
N.C. State now has a program-record 16 sacks over consecutive games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.