NCAA basketball teams will have to rely on mythical champion status to wrap up their seasons.
The first of those polls were revealed on Monday.
On Monday, the Kansas men and South Carolina women were honored with the top notch on one of the two major college polls.
Kansas got 29 of the 32 votes cast in the USA Today men’s basketball poll, giving the Jayhawks a significant edge over No. 2 Gonzaga, which got three votes.
Virginia, which won its last eight games, finished ranked No. 17. Other ACC teams in the poll were ACC champion Florida State (fifth), Duke (eighth) and Louisville (13th). West Virginia finished at No. 24.
South Carolina, coached by former UVa star, Dawn Staley, earned 27 of 32 votes in the USA Today’s women’s basketball poll to earn the No. 1 ranking. Runner-up Oregon received five votes. Baylor and UConn followed.
The ballots were placed by 32 head coaches at Division I institutions.
The two polls were the first of a series of postseason honors that will be revealed over the next week.
The Associated Press will begin revealing its postseason awards on Tuesday. Following is that list:
Tuesday: Final women’s top 25 poll.
Wednesday: Final men’s top 25 poll.
Thursday: AP women’s basketball All-America team.
Friday: AP men’s basketball All-America team.
The national players and coaches of the year will be revealed early next week.
Final USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (29) 28-3 795 1
2. Gonzaga (3) 31-2 760 2
3. Dayton 29-2 741 3
4. Baylor 26-4 677 5
5. Florida State 26-5 656 4
6. San Diego State 30-2 601 6
7. Kentucky 25-6 569 7
8. Duke 25-6 507 10
9. Villanova 24-7 501 8
10. Creighton 24-7 501 9
11. Maryland 24-7 486 11
12. Michigan State 22-9 472 12
13. Louisville 24-7 427 14
14. Oregon 24-7 405 13
15. Seton Hall 21-9 387 15
16. Brigham Young 24-8 306 16
17. Virginia 23-7 224 18
18. Ohio State 21-10 218 20
19. Wisconsin 21-10 216 19
20. Auburn 25-6 213 17
21. Butler 22-9 130 21
22. Illinois 21-10 124 22
23. Houston 23-8 110 24
24. West Virginia 21-10 109 23
25. Iowa 20-11 91 25
Others receiving votes: East Tennessee State (30-4) 34; Penn State (21-10) 32; Michigan (19-12) 25; Arizona (21-11) 18; Stephen F. Austin (28-3) 15; Texas Tech (18-13) 8; Liberty (30-4) 8; Utah State (26-8) 5; LSU (21-10) 5; Saint Mary’s (26-8) 4; Southern California (22-9) 4; Providence (19-12) 4; Northern Iowa (25-6) 4; UCLA (19-12) 3; Colorado (21-11) 3; Rutgers (20-11) 2.
Final USA Today women’s college basketball poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 32-1 795 1
2. Oregon (5) 31-2 771 3
3. Baylor 28-2 716 2
4. UConn 29-3 707 4
5. Maryland 28-4 681 6
6. Louisville 28-4 601 5
7. Stanford 27-6 591 8
8. N.C. State 28-4 571 10
9. UCLA 26-5 543 7
10. Mississippi State 27-6 524 9
11. South Dakota 29-2 425 12
12. Arizona 24-7 387 14
13. Gonzaga 28-2 373 11
14. DePaul 28-5 370 16
15. Northwestern 26-4 396 13
16. Oregon State 23-9 356 15
17. Princeton 26-1 322 17
18. Kentucky 22-8 288 18
19. Missouri State 26-4 236 21
20. Florida State 24-8 224 23
21. Texas A&M 22-8 214 19
22. Indiana 24-8 163 22
23. Iowa 23-7 126 2 0
24. Florida Gulf Coast 29-3 105 24
25. Arkansas 24-8 70 NR
Others receiving votes: TCU (22-7) 19; Arizona State (20-11) 11; Dayton (25-8) 9; Marquette (24-8) 7; James Madison (25-4) 7; Central Michigan (23-6) 7; Ohio State (21-12) 3; Troy (25-4) 1; Stony Brook (28-3) 1; Rutgers (22-9) 1; Duke (18-12) 1.
