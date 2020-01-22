LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 24 games Wednesday for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court and into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks’ win over the Wildcats.
Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who already was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self, was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games, while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon got a three-game suspension.
De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side Tuesday night, getting stripped of the ball as he was dribbling out the final seconds of an 81-60 win. He recovered to block a layup attempt by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon, then stood over the freshman in a taunting manner, triggering both benches to empty in a scrum.
At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a stool when it was plucked from his hands, and several players from both teams threw wild punches while a sellout crowd in Allen Fieldhouse watched in shock.
NOTE
UConn-UT women’s rivalry to be renewed
NEW YORK — For more than a decade, the rivalry in women’s basketball was Tennessee and UConn.
After a 13-year absence, the teams will play again Thursday, broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPN from Hartford, Connecticut.
The powerhouse teams led by Hall of Fame coaches Pat Summitt and Geno Auriemma put the sport on the national scene starting with their historic first matchup and No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in 1995.
The Huskies and Lady Vols played 22 times over a 12-year span. UConn leads the all-time series 13-9, including 4-0 in the national championship game.
The series ended after the 2007 season when Summitt called it off. Summitt died in 2016 at age 64 of Alzheimer’s disease.
TOP 25/ACC MEN
No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping the Cardinals (16-3, 7-1 ACC) hold off Georgia Tech.
Steven Enoch also had 13 points, while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville, which won its fifth in a row. The Cardinals held Georgia Tech (8-11, 3-6) to 33% shooting in the second half after the Yellow Jackets made 62% before halftime.
Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets.
No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
DAYTON, Ohio — Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points, Obi Toppin had four dunks and No. 7 Dayton — playing with its highest ranking in 52 years — coasted past St. Bonaventure.
The Flyers (17-2, 6-0 Atlantic 10) closed the first half on a 22-5 run to lead 47-29.
Jaren English led the Bonnies (12-7, 4-2) with 17 points.
No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67
AUBURN, Ala. — Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and Auburn beat South Carolina to stop a two-game skid.
The Tigers (16-2, 4-2 SEC) had to lean on their role players after the starters went a combined 1 of 10 from the field out of the gate.
Auburn shot 46%, including 14 of 27 in the second half, and outscored South Carolina 38-16 in bench points.
The Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3) were missing starting forward Keyshawn Bryant (head).
Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Elijah Hughes scored 26 points and Syracuse continued to be at its best on the road with a comeback victory over Notre Dame.
The Orange (12-7, 5-3) improved to 4-0 in ACC road play and won their fourth straight game overall.
John Mooney scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (11-7, 2-5).
LATE TUESDAY
No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59
DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half, Tre Jones finished with 16 points and the Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) snapped a two-game skid.
Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (10-8, 2-6), who missed 25 of their first 31 shots.
Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68
CLEMSON, S.C. — Sophomore Hunter Tyson had a career-high 21 points, including the go-ahead basket that put the Tigers (10-8, 4-4 ACC) up for good, as Clemson rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Demon Deacons (9-9, 2-6).
Andrien White had a season-high 22 points to lead Wake Forest. Olivier Sarr had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 4 San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 55
SAN DIEGO —
Transfers Malachi Flynn (18 points) and Yanni Wetzell (14) led San Diego State (20-0, 9-0 Mountain West) over Wyoming as the Aztecs matched Kawhi Leonard’s 2010-11 team for the best start in school history.
Jake Hendricks scored 20 for Wyoming (5-16, 0-9).
TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54
FORT WORTH, Texas —
Desmond Bane scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, with six 3-pointers and several short floaters, and also had six rebounds as the Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) upset Texas Tech.
Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 15 for Texas Tech (12-6, 3-3).
