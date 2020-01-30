Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
THURSDAY
No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, late No. 11 Oregon at California, late No. 15 Maryland vs. No. 18 Iowa, late
No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51 No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, late
SATURDAY No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU, 4 p.m. No. 2 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 4 p.m. No. 3 Kansas vs. Texas Tech, 4 p.m. No. 4 San Diego State vs. Utah State, 10 p.m. No. 5 Florida State at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at N.C. State, 2 p.m. No. 7 Dayton vs. Fordham, 4:30 p.m. No. 8 Villanova vs. Creighton, noon No. 9 Duke at Syracuse, 8 p.m. No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Xavier, 11 a..m. No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m. No. 12 West Virginia vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky at No. 17 Auburn, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. No. 16 Butler vs. Providence, 2 p.m. No. 20 Colorado at USC, 10:30 p.m. No. 21 Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. No. 22 LSU vs. Mississippi, noon No. 23 Wichita State at Tulsa, 6 p.m. No. 24 Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m. No. 25 Rutgers at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
