Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
TUESDAY
No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55
No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT
No. 15 Kentucky 80, Mississippi State 72
No. 22 Penn State 75, No. 16 Mich. State 70
Wednesday
No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, late
No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76
No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, late
No. 13 West Virginia 76, Iowa State 61
Purdue 104, No. 17 Iowa 68
No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, late
Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56
THURSDAY
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
No. 24 Colorado vs. California, 8 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Tulane, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 8 p.m.
