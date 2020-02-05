Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

TUESDAY

No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55

No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

No. 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT

No. 15 Kentucky 80, Mississippi State 72

No. 22 Penn State 75, No. 16 Mich. State 70

Wednesday

No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, late

No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76

No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, late

No. 13 West Virginia 76, Iowa State 61

Purdue 104, No. 17 Iowa 68

No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, late

Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56

THURSDAY

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

No. 24 Colorado vs. California, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Tulane, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 8 p.m.

