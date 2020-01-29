Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
LATE tuesday
No. 9 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67
WEDNESDAY
No. 1 Baylor at Iowa State, late No. 4 San Diego State at New Mexico, late No. 6 Louisville at Boston College, late No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69 No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57 No. 12 West Virginia at Texas Tech, late No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62 No. 14 Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50 No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59 No. 22 LSU 90, Alabama 76 No. 24 Penn State vs. Indiana, late
THURSDAY
No. 2 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10:30 p.m. No. 11 Oregon at California, 9 p.m. No. 15 Maryland vs. No. 18 Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
No. 19 Illinois vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. No. 20 Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.