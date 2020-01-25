Scores, schedule n Top 25 men SATURDAY No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61 No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, late No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68 No. 5 Florida State 85, Notre Dame 84 No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62 No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79 No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60 No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51 No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74 No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76 SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70 No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62 No. 22 Arizona at Arizona State, late No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington, late No. 24 Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72 SUNDAY No. 4 San Diego State at UNLV, 4 p.m. No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 3 p.m. No. 12 Oregon vs. UCLA, 5 p.m. No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m. No. 25 Houston vs. South Florida, 2 p.m.

Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

SATURDAY

No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61 No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, late No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68

No. 5 Florida State 85, Notre Dame 84 No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62 No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79 No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60 No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51 No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74 No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76 SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70 No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62 No. 22 Arizona at Arizona State, late

No. 23 Colorado vs. Washington, late No. 24 Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72

SUNDAY

No. 4 San Diego State at UNLV, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon vs. UCLA, 5 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. South Florida, 2 p.m.

