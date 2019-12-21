Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
FRIDAY
No. 23 Penn State 87, Central Conn. 58
SATURDAY
No. 18 Villanova 56, No. 1 Kansas 55
No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Wash. 77
No. 5 Ohio St. 71, No. 6 Kentucky 65
No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, late
No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson State 49
No. 12 Auburn 74, Lehigh 51
Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 76, OT
No. 14 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
No. 15 Michigan St. 101, Eastern Michigan 48
No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s, late
No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61
No. 19 Florida State 66, South Florida 60
No. 20 San Diego State 80, Utah 52
No. 21 Tennessee 75, Jacksonville State 53
No. 24 Texas Tech 68, UT Rio Grande Valley 58
No. 25 West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64
SUNDAY
No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State, 9:30 p.m.
n In the region
FRIDAY
Women
Va. Tech 54, Rice 45
UVa 63, UNLV 55
Alabama 85, Radford 51
Saturday
Men
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55
Women
Virginia Tech 84, Wichita State 63
Mississippi State 72, UVa 59
Sunday
Men
Radford vs. Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
RESULTS & SCHEDULE
SATURDAY
Florida State 66, USF 60
Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60
Wake Forest 76, N.C. A&T 64
Miami 91, Coppin State 60
UNC 74, UCLA 64
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55
Boston College 64, California 60
Syracuse 82, North Florida 70
SUNDAY
South Carolina at UVa, 3 p.m.
Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Ga. Tech at Boise State, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at N.C. State, 6 p.m.
