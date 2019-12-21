Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

FRIDAY

No. 23 Penn State 87, Central Conn. 58

SATURDAY

No. 18 Villanova 56, No. 1 Kansas 55

No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Wash. 77

No. 5 Ohio St. 71, No. 6 Kentucky 65

No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, late

No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson State 49

No. 12 Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 76, OT

No. 14 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

No. 15 Michigan St. 101, Eastern Michigan 48

No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s, late

No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61

No. 19 Florida State 66, South Florida 60

No. 20 San Diego State 80, Utah 52

No. 21 Tennessee 75, Jacksonville State 53

No. 24 Texas Tech 68, UT Rio Grande Valley 58

No. 25 West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64

SUNDAY

No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State, 9:30 p.m.

n In the region

FRIDAY

Women

Va. Tech 54, Rice 45

UVa 63, UNLV 55

Alabama 85, Radford 51

Saturday

Men

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

Women

Virginia Tech 84, Wichita State 63

Mississippi State 72, UVa 59

Sunday

Men

Radford vs. Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

RESULTS & SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

Florida State 66, USF 60

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Wake Forest 76, N.C. A&T 64

Miami 91, Coppin State 60

UNC 74, UCLA 64

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

Boston College 64, California 60

Syracuse 82, North Florida 70

SUNDAY

South Carolina at UVa, 3 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Ga. Tech at Boise State, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at N.C. State, 6 p.m.

