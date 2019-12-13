FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Shane Gatling scored a season-high 20 points and had a big block down the stretch to help No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State 56-48 on Friday night after squandering a 16-point lead.
Leading 33-17 with 16:41 remaining, the Buffaloes (8-2) couldn’t close out a cold-shooting Rams team that suddenly found their touch. Colorado State tied the game at 39 with 7:18 left.
Moments later, Gatling had a bucket to put the Buffaloes ahead for good.
The Rams (7-6) shot 17.9% in the first half and scored just 12 points before halftime.
Huskers guard Green to sit out indefinitely
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska guard Jervay Green has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday.
Green started the Cornhuskers’ first nine games and is averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.