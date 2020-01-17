EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston had six points and four assists to give him the Big Ten record for career assists as No. 15 Michigan State beat Wisconsin 67-55 Friday night.
The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) stayed in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and bounced back from a 71-42 loss at Purdue.
The Badgers (11-7, 4-3) trailed the entire game, but went on a 13-0 run with Nate Reuvers scoring 11 points to cut their deficit to six points early in the second half. Reuvers finished with 19 points for Wisconsin.
Winston now has 817 career assists, surpassing former Spartan Mateen Cleaves’ old conference record of 816 set in 2000.
NOTES
SEC fines Mississippi State coach Howland
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.
SEC officials said Howland violated a league bylaw that prohibits coaches, players and support personnel from offering public criticism of officials or for making public any specific communication with the league office related to officiating.
Vandy alum donates $5M to hoops program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball program has received a $5 million donation from Seattle-based alumnus George B. Huber and his wife Cathy.
Vanderbilt officials said the money will be used to enhance facilities and support services.
Huber graduated from Vanderbilt in 1979. Son Tyler is a 2014 Vanderbilt alum.
The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive Southeastern Conference games.
LATE THURSDAY
Washington State 72, No. 8 Oregon 61
PULLMAN, Wash. — CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a top-10 team for just the third time, surprising Oregon after going on a late 9-0 run.
Elleby helped Washington State (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) to its first win over a top-10 opponent since 2007.
Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds.
Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon (14-4, 3-2).
No. 1 Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54
SPOKANE, Wash. — Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as Gonzaga routed Santa Clara for a record-tying 32nd consecutive regular-season West Coast Conference win.
The Bulldogs (19-1, 5-0) won their 33rd straight home game, the longest streak in the nation.
Josip Vrankic scored 12 points for the Broncos (15-4, 2-2).
No. 20 Colorado 68, Arizona State 61
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tyler Bey scored 19 points, Lucas Siewert added 14 and the Buffaloes (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) overcame a slow start to beat Arizona State (10-7, 1-3).
Remy Martin scored 25 points and Romello White had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils.
