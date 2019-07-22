CHARLOTTESVILLE — Charlottesville officials are reviewing an administrative policy to standardize responses and charges for open records requests.
The proposed policy would charge requesters in 15-minute increments for time to assemble documents under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act after an employee spent 15 minutes on the requests.
The charge would be based on the pay rate of the employee filling the request.
Adoption of the policy does not require city council approval. City Manager Tarron Richardson would approve it, but the policy could change.
Localities are allowed to “make reasonable charges not to exceed its actual cost” incurred in providing the requested records.
FOIA does not require a breakdown of costs, but localities can implement policies that direct staff to explain estimates.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said that such breakdowns have been a “normal part of the process.”
The city has no policy on the books for responding to FOIA requests, but city spokesman Brian Wheeler said he is operating under the proposed guidelines.
For example, documents used in a recent Daily Progress story on city officials’ credit card use cost $30. Similar documents were free in the fall.
“I think what we have to balance is the actual costs to the city to do this work with our requirements to make the records available and be transparent with the public about our work,” Wheeler said. “We understand that obligation, but we have received an immense number of FOIA requests since August 2017.”