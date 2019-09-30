RICHMOND — The Chesterfield GOP notified hometown Sen. Amanda Chase on Monday that she was being kicked out of the local party following a series of controversies that upset other Republicans, including attacks by Chase on Republican Sheriff Karl Leonard.
Chesterfield GOP Chair Tara Carroll sent a letter to Chase on Monday saying that her refusal to adhere to requests the party made in a letter on Friday triggered Chase’s automatic removal.
The action is mostly symbolic. Chase remains the Republican nominee on the Nov. 5 ballot against Democrat Amanda Pohl.
“We are disappointed that you have chosen not to take the required remedial actions outlined in our letter sent last Friday, September 27, which notified you of the provisions of the Party Plan that trigger the automatic loss of your membership unless you disavowed the use of your name in support of, and ceased your in-kind contribution to, a candidate running against our Republican nominee for Sheriff,” Carroll wrote to Chase.
Chase defended herself Monday in a telephone interview, saying Leonard opened up a quarrel with her, and she doubled down on questioning his Republican credentials.
“I will not back down,” she said.
The Friday letter told Chase there was a requirement that no member of the Republican committee publicly support any candidate running against a Republican nominee. Leonard faces independent candidate Rahn Kersey
.
