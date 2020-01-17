Former Philadelphia Phillies manager and Parry McCluer graduate Charlie Manuel is preparing to return home to Florida after being hospitalized in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday.
Manuel, 76, had planned hernia surgery last month in Florida, the newspaper reported. He then needed to have a bowel resection and was sent to a Philadelphia hospital on Christmas Eve for observation. He suffered a bowel obstruction six days later and remained at the hospital. He was not discharged from the hospital until last week. He has remained in Philadelphia since then.
Manuel resumed his role as a special adviser to the Phillies general manager after serving as interim hitting coach for the final two months of the 2019 season. He is expected to be a guest instructor at the Phillies’ spring training camp in Florida next month.
