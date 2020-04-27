Let’s begin the April reader mailbag with one of the lovely things about this newspaper gig. Occasionally, it leads to heartwarming results for the little guy. In this case, her name Gail Dehaeseleer.
For 33 years she’s toiled as a server at The Roanoker restaurant, which shut down its dining rooms March 18 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dehaeseleer was at the end of her rope and weeping when she contacted me last week seeking help with delayed unemployment benefits. She’d had no income for five weeks. And as we spoke, she was leaving her bank, where she’d emptied her bank account to pay for veterinary care for her sick 15-year-old dog, Toby.
Friday morning I put her in touch with someone at the Virginia Employment Commission. That was the extent of my involvement. But late Friday, almost like magic, a debit card arrived with a month’s worth of benefits.
That solved Dehaeseleer’s most pressing concerns. But there was an even bigger bonus you can’t quantify in dollar and cents. Since the column’s publication Sunday, she’s heard from friends, colleagues, customers — even strangers — who cared deeply.
They made her feel valued when she felt like she’d hit rock bottom.
“I really can’t believe it,” she told me Monday.
One was John Brooks, a regular customer at The Roanoker, which remains open for carryout only.
“I’ve eaten with her since she started,” he told me in a voicemail. “She’s an incredibly sweet person, and once again you’ve stood up for the underdog and won a battle.”
“Thank you for looking out for Gail,” Twig Gravely wrote in an email. She’s a peach.”
“I just don’t agree with you on most issues that you write about!” wrote Rick Richardson of Rural Retreat. “However after reading your article in Sunday’s Roanoke Times and your helping Ms. Dehaeseleer I think we can all find common ground as Americans!”
The restaurant’s owner, Butch Craft, called and told Dehaeseleer that Craft had her back. Another friend insisted Dehaeseleer accept $100.
I even heard from a couple in South Carolina, Rebecca Ducker and Scott Dorton, who’ve never met Dehaeseleer.
“We’d like to assist [her] with care for her elderly dog. It may not be much but as a family with two senior dogs we know too well how high and fast vet bills can pile up especially when money is especially tight,” Ducker wrote in an email. I put them in touch.
Other readers wrote with thanks for Thursday’s column, about how to apply to vote absentee in Virginia.
“It was valuable information giving the many options of how to vote by absentee ballot. My concern is people who do not subscribe to the newspaper have missed out on this most important information,” wrote Nancy Robison of Roanoke County.
“Voting is essential to maintain our form of government,” Robison added. “Democracy is not a spectator sport. In November, the choice should not be choosing our leaders or staying healthy.”
“Excellent idea,” wrote Ed Bunce of Blacksburg. “Both my wife and I want to vote by mail in this election.”
Jeff Goldstein of Roanoke County noted that the Virginia legislature enacted a measure this year with some key changes to absentee voting. Those take effect July 1, so I omitted them to avoid confusion.
Basically, voters who apply to vote absentee after that date won’t need to list a reason for voting absentee. Those who apply before July 1, however, still must. In that case, you should list “2A,” which means “my disability or illness,” and requires no further documentation.
“Many thanks for info on absentee voting. Would not have known!” wrote Helen Guthrie.
Finally, I’d like to thank all the readers of The Roanoke Times, and others, who contributed to the Virginia is for Journalists Relief Fund on GoFundMe.com. After last Tuesday’s column, it experienced a sudden influx of donations.
Those amounted to roughly $5,500 over the past week, bringing the total as of Monday afternoon to $18,207. Among the list of donors are many names I recognized as readers of The Roanoke Times. Thanks to you all.
One bit of information the column omitted was a mailing address for those who prefer to send a check, rather than contribute online. Both Rosemary Hawkins and James Wightman asked for that.
Here it is:
Virginia is for Journalists
Relief Fund, c/o Sara Gregory
1003 Colley Ave. Apt. 6
Norfolk, VA 23507
“I’m glad to see you helping your brother and sister journalists and support staff in today’s column,” wrote Steve McGraw, circuit court clerk for Roanoke County. “If not for freedom of the press and investigative journalism in general, we would already be Russia or China.”
Not everyone felt that way, however. I also received this voicemail from a gentleman who declined to leave his name:
“Gee, we were hoping that the furlough was permanent for you, but I guess not. The last thing that paper needs is you back. And this is so you, collecting money for yourself when everybody else is having trouble.
“We’re going to bless the day, myself and a lot of others, when they finally get rid of you and send you back to Jersey. ... Really need to see you go, because you are terrible. Bye.”
Thank you for reading my stuff and responding, sir. For the record, I haven’t received any money from that fund, nor do I intend to apply for any.
Thanks also to everyone else, for your gratitude, kind wishes and heartwarming thoughts about Gail Dehaeseleer.
