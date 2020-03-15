Hunt Louise T. The family of the late Louise T. Hunt wish to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to family and the many friends who extended overwhelming acts of kindness, support and messages of comfort and condolences during our bereavement. We have been deeply touched by the many cards, phone calls, floral tributes and food offerings received. We also extend a special expression of gratitude to the Rev. Dr. William L. Lee, Pastor, Anthony L. Holmes Sr., M.Div., of Loudon Avenue Christian Church and church family, Roanoke, Va., Pastor, Rev. Sernus T. Churn Jr., B.S., M.Div., of High Street Baptist Church and church family, Roanoke, Va., and the staff of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, Roanoke, Va. Your outpouring of love for my wife, our mother and grandmother and your thoughts and prayers continue to embrace us during this time of great loss and sorrow. May God bless you all. Harold Sr., Pam, Harold "Doonie" Hunt Jr., (Kim), Crystal, AJ, BJ, and Addie
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Transgender students using preferred bathroom in schools upsets some Radford residents
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.