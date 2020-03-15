Hunt Louise T. The family of the late Louise T. Hunt wish to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to family and the many friends who extended overwhelming acts of kindness, support and messages of comfort and condolences during our bereavement. We have been deeply touched by the many cards, phone calls, floral tributes and food offerings received. We also extend a special expression of gratitude to the Rev. Dr. William L. Lee, Pastor, Anthony L. Holmes Sr., M.Div., of Loudon Avenue Christian Church and church family, Roanoke, Va., Pastor, Rev. Sernus T. Churn Jr., B.S., M.Div., of High Street Baptist Church and church family, Roanoke, Va., and the staff of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, Roanoke, Va. Your outpouring of love for my wife, our mother and grandmother and your thoughts and prayers continue to embrace us during this time of great loss and sorrow. May God bless you all. Harold Sr., Pam, Harold "Doonie" Hunt Jr., (Kim), Crystal, AJ, BJ, and Addie

