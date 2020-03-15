The family of Thomas Meldrum Hill acknowledges with grateful appreciation all prayers, calls, cards, flowers, food and other expressions of sympathy show to us during the passing of Thomas. Special thanks to the Salem VA Medical Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital - 8th floor CCU for his care, Hamlar Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory and all Clergy. You all hold a special place in our hearts. God Bless each one of you. Debra Hill & Family

