THANK YOU First giving honor to God and then our many friends for your deepest love and friendship extended to our family during the illness and demise of our beloved. Your generous acts of kindness are too numerous to name individually; however, we thank you-what-ever the part. May God bless each of you and enrich your lives throughout the ages and may his grace be yours to receive. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. William A. Fintel and Dr. Andrew E. Fintel, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, Salem, Va., Dr. Vashist Nobbee, Good Samaritan Hospice, High Street Baptist Church Family Bertram Davis Sr., Ray Turner and the staff of Davis-Turner Funeral Service. In closing, we ask that each of you read Phil: 4:8-9 which was a favorite Bible reading of our dear one and in so doing. "May the God of peach be with you." We Love You.... The Family
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police clear committee room after uproar following 12-9 vote for bill targeting assault weapons, high capacity magazines
-
Earth Fare, high-end grocer with store in Roanoke, prepares to close its stores
-
Virginia lawmakers pass protections for LGBTQ people
-
William Byrd High School student wins $25,000 college scholarship
-
Roanoke grand jury returns new charges in January homicide, 2019 restaurant shoot-out
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.