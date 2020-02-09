THANK YOU First giving honor to God and then our many friends for your deepest love and friendship extended to our family during the illness and demise of our beloved. Your generous acts of kindness are too numerous to name individually; however, we thank you-what-ever the part. May God bless each of you and enrich your lives throughout the ages and may his grace be yours to receive. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. William A. Fintel and Dr. Andrew E. Fintel, Blue Ridge Cancer Care, Salem, Va., Dr. Vashist Nobbee, Good Samaritan Hospice, High Street Baptist Church Family Bertram Davis Sr., Ray Turner and the staff of Davis-Turner Funeral Service. In closing, we ask that each of you read Phil: 4:8-9 which was a favorite Bible reading of our dear one and in so doing. "May the God of peach be with you." We Love You.... The Family

