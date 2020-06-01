Home-and-home games with regional partners and competition in stadiums without fans are options CAA Football is examining for the upcoming season in response to the impact of the coronavirus.
Those are not preferred arrangements for the Richmond-based FCS league, which continues to hope that each of its 12 teams will be able to play a full schedule with fans in attendance, the conference commissioner said Monday.
According to Joe D’Antonio, the CAA is “certainly watching very closely what our FBS brethren are doing, and we’re certainly tracking on two words that I continue to talk to our folks about, complexity and cost — mitigating the complexity of being able to run an event, and the cost associated with running an event.
CAA Football includes Richmond, William & Mary and James Madison, and also Albany, Villanova, New Hampshire, Towson, Maine, Elon, Delaware, Stony Brook and Rhode Island. Some of those locales have been affected by the coronavirus much more than others.
If a full schedule is determined unworkable, one of the models the league continues to study is a home-and-home setup that would, for instance, have Richmond playing at James Madison and also hosting JMU. William & Mary could play home-and-home games against those two state opponents, with Towson, Delaware and Elon also involved with Virginia programs to an extent in order to minimize health risks, travel and cost.
League teams are currently scheduled to play eight conference games, with three nonconference games. Almost all seasons of CAA teams are slated to begin in early September. Elimination of some, or all, nonconference games, also is possible.
Starting on June 1, the NCAA allowed voluntary workouts by football and basketball players on their campuses. Many of those campuses remain closed due to school decisions and governmental guidelines.
According to D’Antonio, the CAA for voluntary workouts has “basically indicated to each institution that it’s an institution by institution implementation or process as it coincides with the rules of your institution as well as the rules that have been put in place by your state and local governments.”
