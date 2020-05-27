AUTO RECALL
Mitsubishi targets suspension problem
DETROIT — Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 223,000 vehicles in Canada and cold-weather U.S. states because parts of the suspension can rust, detach and cause drivers to lose control.
In the U.S., the recall covers the 2008 to 2013 Outlander, the 2011 to 2016 Outlander Sport, the 2008 to 2010 Lancer and the 2010 Lancer Sportback.
Documents released Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say salt used to clear roads in the winter can cause a cross member to corrode. That can cause front control arms to fall off. Control arms let the wheels and tires travel up and down over bumps.
The documents don’t say whether the problem has caused any crashes or injuries. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Mitsubishi.
In the U.S., the recall includes vehicles sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
RETAIL
Walmart teams with ThredUP
NEW YORK — Walmart is teaming up with online resale site ThredUP.com to offer nearly 750,000 items of used women’s and children’s clothing and accessories items on its website.
The move, announced Wednesday, marks Walmart’s entry into the used clothing business, which has been a retailing bright spot. A few years ago, the nation’s largest retailer began selling used watches on its site.
The deal was in the works for the past year and represents ThredUP’s first online shop with a major retailer. It signed partnerships last year with Macy’s and J.C. Penney to carve out areas in their brick-and-mortar stores.
Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart U.S. online business, said that there will be some overlap between the brands Walmart carries and what its www.walmart.com/thredup section is offering starting Wednesday. But the used items won’t be in season, she noted.
