WALMART
Retailer expanding in-store robot use
Walmart Inc.’s robot army is growing.
The world’s largest retailer will add shelf-scanning robots to 650 more U.S. stores by the end of the summer, bringing its fleet to 1,000. The six-foot-tall Bossa Nova devices, equipped with 15 cameras each, roam aisles and send alerts to store employees’ handheld devices when items are out of stock, helping to solve a vexing problem that costs retailers nearly a trillion dollars annually, according to researcher IHL Group.
The new robots, designed by San Francisco-based Bossa Nova Robotics Inc., join the ranks of Walmart’s increasingly automated workforce which also includes devices to scrub floors, unload trucks and gather online-grocery orders. They’re part of Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon’s push to reduce costs, improve store performance and gain credibility as a technology innovator as it battles Amazon.com. Walmart says the shelf-scanners can reduce tasks that once took as long as two weeks into a twice-daily routine.
NCR Corp., which has supplied Walmart with cash registers and self-checkout kiosks for years, will handle the installation and upkeep of the Bossa Nova machines.
consumer goods
Recalls fall to lowest level in 16 years
WASHINGTON — The number of consumer product recalls fell to its lowest level in 16 years in 2019, marking the third year in a row under mostly Republican leadership that federal regulators have announced fewer product safety problems, according to Washington Post calculations.
But there are early signs that the new head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission plans a more aggressive approach to companies selling potentially unsafe products. Last year, the CPSC announced 241 recalls, including for unstable furniture, flammable clothing and dangerous lawnmowers. The highest-profile recall involved 5 million units of the popular Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play, an infant inclined sleeper tied to more than 30 deaths.
