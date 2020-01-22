AUTOMOTIVE
Toyota adds 361K cars to air bag recall
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel.
The vehicles date to 1997 and have older inflators that are different from Takata products that use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill air bags in a crash. Those are the devices that led to numerous deaths. But the inflators in this recall can also explode with too much force and spew metal fragments that can endanger people.
The recall covers gas and electric versions of the RAV4 SUV and the Celica sports car from 1997 to 1999. Also included are the 1997 through 1998 Supra sports car.
About 139,000 vehicles in the U.S. are covered.
Toyota will notify owners by mail starting in mid-March. The company doesn’t have a fix yet but will tell owners when one is ready.
Owners can call Toyota with questions at (800) 331-4331.
Ghosn: Nissan to go bankrupt in 3 years
Nissan will go bankrupt within two to three years, Carlos Ghosn told a defense attorney during more than 10 hours of interviews before the auto executive skipped bail and left Japan.
The former chairman and chief executive officer of Nissan and Renault made the prediction last year in a series of conversations about his arrest and prosecution, said Nobuo Gohara, a former prosecutor who also is a vocal critic of Japan’s justice system.
“He told me that Nissan will probably go bankrupt within two to three years,” said Gohara, who held a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday to discuss his conversations with the now-fugitive auto titan. Ghosn didn’t offer detailed reasons Nissan would run into difficulties, according to the lawyer.
Azusa Momose, a spokeswoman for Nissan, declined to comment. The Yokohama-based company is suffering from declining car sales in China and Europe, prompting it to slash profit and sales forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31 and say it would eliminate 12,500 jobs globally.
