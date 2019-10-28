MARKET
Stocks hit new record as caution remains
NEW YORK — After a shaky few months, the stock market has pushed through worries about President Donald Trump’s trade wars, weakening corporate profits and the slowing global economy to set another all-time high. The S&P 500 closed Monday at 3,039.42, eclipsing the previous record set on July 26.
The resurgence belies how much caution still runs through markets, however. The strongest performers in recent months have been companies that pay big dividends and are more likely to hold up during downturns. Investors, meanwhile, remain hesitant to plow their money into stocks.
jobs
Survey: Hiring has fallen to 7-year low
WASHINGTON — A measure of hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey found.
Just one-fifth of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said their companies have added to their workforces in the past three months. That is down from one-third in July. Job totals were unchanged at 69% of companies, up from 57% in July. A broad measure of job gains in the survey fell to its lowest level since October 2012.
The hiring slowdown comes as more businesses are reporting slower growth of sales and profits. Business economists also expect the economy’s growth to slow in the coming year, partly because tariffs have raised prices and cut into sales for many firms.
Parent firm reports mixed earnings
SAN FRANCISCO — Google parent company Alphabet reported mixed third-quarter results Monday, beating analyst expectations for revenue but falling short on profits. The stock fell almost 3% immediately in after-hours trading, although it later made up roughly half of that drop.
The company reported a profit of $7.1 billion, or $10.12 per share — significantly below the $8.7 billion expected by analysts polled by FactSet.
Quarterly revenue rose 20% to $40.5 billion — slightly above the $40.3 billion expected by Wall Street.
